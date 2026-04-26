Are wood-panelled walls making a comeback in 2026?

Wood-panelled walls are becoming increasingly popular as a discussion point in the interior design community. After years of plain white painted walls, few additional decorative items, and simply using flat colours that do little to enhance a room's character, people have begun to seek out warmer, more authentic materials. Changing your wall colour or adding accessories isn't enough anymore; real materials will provide a beautiful, durable product.

Why wood-panelled walls are making a comeback in 2026?

Warm tones bring depth and comfort

Increasingly, homeowners are preferring warmer wood tones, such as walnut or white oak, and maple with honey tones. This is due to the way the wood grains produce variation in colour, which adds warmth. It also makes a difference in homes located in regions where winters can be severe.