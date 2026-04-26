Luxe bridal bedding turns trousseau essentials into a thoughtful wedding gift experience

Trends aside, gifting was at the heart of this collection. “We looked at how gifts are exchanged during weddings and special occasions and felt there was a gap for something that felt premium, meaningful, and beautifully presented. This influenced everything. Right from the colour palettes and detailing to the packaging design,” says Simone. The boxes are designed to feel like an experience in themselves—something you would be proud to gift and equally delighted to receive.

So, what are her tips for choosing high-quality bedding? “Look for fabric quality, craftsmanship, finish, and timeless designs that will last beyond trends. Ultimately, bedding is something you use every day, so it should offer a balance of comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal,” she signs off.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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