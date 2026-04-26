Home and Decor

Luxe bridal bedding turns trousseau essentials into a thoughtful wedding gift experience

Simone Arora’s new D’Décor range turns premium, design-forward bedding into a keepsake for weddings, anniversaries, and new beginnings
D’Décor
Bedding ensemble from D’Décor with coordinated sheets, cushions, and throws
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2 min read

There are certain essentials every bride should add to her shopping list, and a luxurious bedding collection ranks high. D’Décor’s latest range is thoughtfully packaged in exclusive gift boxes, making it ideal for bridal trousseaux, wedding gifting, anniversaries, and new beginnings like housewarmings. Standout collections include Luxor, Nazraana, Elantra, and Kilim, alongside Celestia, Raaga, Bedsuites, Cuddle, Majestique, Verve, and Souvenir.

Choosing the right bedding

Luxury bedding set styled in a modern bedroom setting
NAZRAANAParth Pathak

Simone Arora, creative director of D’Décor Home Fabrics and FabriCare, says the inspiration came from observing the emotional and celebratory nature of the Indian wedding season. “A bridal trousseau is about memories, legacy, and a sense of new beginnings. We wanted to elevate bedding from being a functional product to something that feels thoughtful, luxurious, and gift-worthy. By designing these as beautifully curated gift boxes, we’re offering something that is both practical and poetic. It is a gift that becomes part of a couple’s everyday life while always carrying the sentiment of the occasion.”

Luxury bedding set styled in a modern bedroom setting
Kilim

Simone, who closely tracks trends in home décor, notes a clear shift towards bedding becoming central to home styling. “There is a growing desire for layered, hotel-like luxury at home. Consumers are choosing high-quality, breathable fabrics that combine comfort with durability,” she says, adding that there is an increasing preference for subtle elegance over overt opulence.

“There is also a desire for bedding that reflects personal style, whether minimal, classic, or expressive. Consumers today are far more design-aware and are investing in pieces that enhance both aesthetics and well-being,” she shares.

Close-up of breathable fabric highlighting softness and durability
LUXORParth Pathak

Trends aside, gifting was at the heart of this collection. “We looked at how gifts are exchanged during weddings and special occasions and felt there was a gap for something that felt premium, meaningful, and beautifully presented. This influenced everything. Right from the colour palettes and detailing to the packaging design,” says Simone. The boxes are designed to feel like an experience in themselves—something you would be proud to gift and equally delighted to receive.

So, what are her tips for choosing high-quality bedding? “Look for fabric quality, craftsmanship, finish, and timeless designs that will last beyond trends. Ultimately, bedding is something you use every day, so it should offer a balance of comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal,” she signs off.

Price on request. Available online.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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D’Décor
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