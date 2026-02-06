From adapting to an ever-evolving technological landscape to opening ourselves up to more liberal ways of thinking, India has come a long way across every sphere of life. Yet, what remains special is how the essence of the country still lives in its diversity, cultures, crafts, colours, and the many details that make it unique. The Artisans Vault highlights this sentiment through The Handcrafted Collective.

The collection bears witness to world-class mastery and craftsmanship

Methali Asher, founder, says, “The edit draws its inspiration from India’s craft lineages, preserved and passed down through generations. The collection bears witness to world-class mastery and craftsmanship; skills so deeply ingrained they come as second nature to their makers.”

The brand redefines luxury through slow making, tactile detail, and soulful objects that invite reflection and connection. They promote home décor pieces and vintage products that honour generational skill, where subtle imperfections are not corrected but cherished as marks of the human hand. Methali works closely with craft clusters across the country and delves into the stories and skills that shape each creation. For The Handcrafted Collective, the brand engaged with a Kharad weaving family from the Rann of Kutch, one of the last two families preserving this rare craft.