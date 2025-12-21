Home & Decor

The Mughal Durbar brings the charm of bygone era into today’s homes

According to Kanishka, these pieces can become a centre of attraction at one’s house among a horde of other designs
Pieces from The Mughal Durbar edit
Whether it’s stories, places, songs, or something as personal as home décor, many of us love the idea of royalty. Surrounded by modernity, there’s a longing to step back in time, to experience grand architecture, vibrant cultures, and the artistry of a bygone era. Perhaps that’s why antiques and nostalgia-inspired accents find their way into our homes. The Jodhpore’s latest drop, The Mughal Durbar celebrates this old-world charm.

The new drop focuses on high intricacy carvings and arches that dominated the Indian architecture in the past

Running us through the entire idea and conception, designer Kanishka Mandhana, tells us, “The new drop focuses on high intricacy carvings and arches that dominated the Indian architecture in the past. With jaali works, floral carvings and subtle patinas, the edit looks back at nostalgia with love.”

Kanishka says she has always been fascinated by the royal Rajput and Mughal forts and palaces. The interiors of historic hotels in Rajasthan attract her attention even today. “This beauty and love for all things royal and nostalgic led us to recreate the collection and present it as accents in homes that transform a space into a contemporary durbar — regal, intimate, and unforgettable,” she shares.

The designer mentions that the team has used solid wood (mango wood), and on special requests, the pieces can be customised with teak wood, oak wood and ash wood. “For colours, the spectrum includes a range from rustic and matte black, natural wood, patina wood, antique white, burnt grey and lots more,” she says, while also informing us that many of these products are recreated using reclaimed wood sourced from old havelis in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

“For colours, the spectrum includes a range from rustic and matte black, natural wood, patina wood, antique white, burnt grey and lots more
Some pieces from the collection
This beauty and love for all things royal and nostalgic led the brand to recreate the collection
Some pieces from the collection

The Mughal Durbar features cabinets, sideboards, wall décor panels, mirrors, coffee tables and display shelves. According to Kanishka, these pieces can become a centre of attraction at one’s house among a horde of other designs.

“Though the intricate carvings can be overwhelming, our expert artisans give it a subtle tone finish and apply antiquity at such a level that blends and tones down the carved portions and brings forth only what’s attractive to the eye,” she explains.

Kanishka’s favourite piece from the edit is the Sitara wall mirror, inspired by the rounded arches from the Mughal dynasty, along with intricate floral vine carvings on the arch and fish scale carvings along the pillars. “Also, the Nur Mahal wall décor panel is a highly intricate piece finished in burnt and antique grey and rust tones,” Kanishka says.

Prices start at Rs 35,900.

Available online.

According to Kanishka, these pieces can become a centre of attraction at one’s house among a horde of other designs
Here’s a Christmas edit born out of nostalgia, wonder, and the happiness of the holiday season
Home decor
The Mughal Durbar

