Here’s a Christmas edit born out of nostalgia, wonder, and the happiness of the holiday season

The festive time is here, and we can feel it in the air. Soon, we’ll all be binging on freshly baked cookies, gingerbread, and warm cakes. Beautiful carols will add to the joy, and many of us will be digging out our boxes of décor to set up a gorgeous Christmas tree, complete with twinkling lights, gifts, and those Santa caps.
Offices will gear up for Secret Santa, neighbourhoods will glow with lanterns, and homes will look extra magical. And because home décor brings so much happiness this time of the year, Bengaluru-based brand Oh! So Fancy unveils a new Christmas collection featuring some interesting picks, evoking the joy of the holiday season.
The founder Fasana Alisha Caesar tells us, “As a child, I was mesmerised by the enchanting European Christmas villages, a world created by story books filled with warmth, and charm. That nostalgia became the heart of this curation.” The collection brings a whimsical world to life, reimagined through the lens of Indian craftsmanship.
Sustainability sits at the heart of the brand’s philosophy, and they’re consciously adopting eco-friendly processes, especially through innovative paper and fabric recycling that transforms discarded materials into thoughtful, long-lasting décor. Aligning with this thought, the festive collection is curated with waste paper, leftover fabric, recycled wood, and cotton. “Our colour palette stays true to the spirit with classic reds, deep greens, warm golds, and soft natural tones,” Alisha adds.
The new edit features a range of items including Christmas ornaments in wood, paper mache, and cotton mache. There are terracotta and wooden décor accents as well as miniature paper villages and tabletop pieces. Alisha elaborates, “These pieces can be styled on Christmas trees, consoles, mantel setups, or tablescapes. Every item carries the nostalgic charm of the season — warm, soulful and effortlessly elevates any space.”
For Alisha, a couple of items that stand out are the Paper mache Christmas huts and the Honeycomb foldable décor. “The Paper mache Christmas huts instantly transport me to the magical villages we saw in storybooks and cartoons,” Alisha says. Whereas, the Honeycomb foldable décor is attractive, lightweight, and incredibly practical. “They are easy to maintain, can be folded for compact storage, and reused year after year. A perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality,” she adds.
While many pieces are season-specific, several accents can be styled throughout the year. Alisha concludes, “Christmas décor, however, is something you collect over time, pieces that don’t just find a place in your home, but also in your heart.”
Price on request.
Available online.
