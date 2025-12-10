Here’s a Christmas edit born out of nostalgia, wonder, and the happiness of the holiday season

The festive time is here, and we can feel it in the air. Soon, we’ll all be binging on freshly baked cookies, gingerbread, and warm cakes. Beautiful carols will add to the joy, and many of us will be digging out our boxes of décor to set up a gorgeous Christmas tree, complete with twinkling lights, gifts, and those Santa caps.

Offices will gear up for Secret Santa, neighbourhoods will glow with lanterns, and homes will look extra magical. And because home décor brings so much happiness this time of the year, Bengaluru-based brand Oh! So Fancy unveils a new Christmas collection featuring some interesting picks, evoking the joy of the holiday season.

The collection brings a whimsical world to life, reimagined through the lens of Indian craftsmanship

The founder Fasana Alisha Caesar tells us, “As a child, I was mesmerised by the enchanting European Christmas villages, a world created by story books filled with warmth, and charm. That nostalgia became the heart of this curation.” The collection brings a whimsical world to life, reimagined through the lens of Indian craftsmanship.

Sustainability sits at the heart of the brand’s philosophy, and they’re consciously adopting eco-friendly processes, especially through innovative paper and fabric recycling that transforms discarded materials into thoughtful, long-lasting décor. Aligning with this thought, the festive collection is curated with waste paper, leftover fabric, recycled wood, and cotton. “Our colour palette stays true to the spirit with classic reds, deep greens, warm golds, and soft natural tones,” Alisha adds.