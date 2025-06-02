Here’s a tribute to the carefree childhood memories reimagined for today’s homes and hearts

The garden setup in the campaign shoot was especially close to her heart. “It’s an ode to my childhood summers in Lucknow, where evenings were all about family tea in the garden and the sound of our laughter as we played.” Through this collection, she wants to show how beautifully these pieces can blend into daily life, bringing charm, nostalgia, and functionality into every nook.

Alisha shares, “For our Summer Edit, we chose a palette that includes sun-washed tones, soft naturals, and earthy hues that evoke long days, slow moments, and the joy of easy living.”

Sustainability is woven into the very essence of the Summer Edit. Each piece is handcrafted from natural materials like seagrass and rattan, thoughtfully sourced from artisan communities across India. “These pieces don’t need elaborate styling, just place a basket of fresh fruit on your dining table or drape a throw over a garden bench with a book beside it, and you’ve instantly created a warm, inviting corner,” Alisha says.

The handcrafted basket in the collection holds a special place in her heart. “It reminds me of my childhood—watching my mom pack a similar basket for our summer outings. Reimagining that memory through this piece feels incredibly meaningful.”

On the vintage-style garden bench, she adds, “It’s inspired by the old benches from colonial bungalows, timeless and elegant. I hope it becomes a story-holding anchor in someone’s morning chai or reading nook.”

The Summer Edit also shines a light on India’s rich artisanal legacy. “We’ve collaborated with local artisans and small brands to bring traditional craftsmanship into focus, from ceramics and papier-mâché to carved wood and basketry,” says Alisha.

Handmade ter racotta from Rajasthan, vintage wooden brick moulds turned kitchen organisers, and woven natural fibre baskets are just a few highlights.

