Interior designer collaboration unveils immersive forest-themed wallpaper series

Neelvana, the latest panoramic wallpaper collection by Life n Colors, co-created with interior designer Shabnam Gupta, transforms ordinary walls into captivating spaces. When done well, surface and wallpaper design shape everyday living through considered proportions, confident colour, and material depth. Today’s wall treatments are finally moving beyond mere decoration, responding instead to what a space truly needs—and Neelvana is one such collection.
As its name suggests, Neelvana is a journey through an imagined forest, with illustrated landscapes and rich flora that lend sculptural depth to modern interiors. Through graceful arches and glimpses of architectural façades, the collection draws attention to the calm and quiet found within natural landscapes.
The collection features 25 scenic wallpaper designs that can be applied across walls, borders, ceilings, murals, panels, and wardrobes.
Apourva, co-founder of Life n Colors, was inspired by the quiet, immersive depth of forests and the idea of creating a soulful connection with nature. “The collection draws from an imagined forestscape that exists between memory and imagination, where calm, stillness, and layered landscapes unfold gently across spaces,” she shares.
So how did the collaboration with Shabnam Gupta come about? “The collaboration is a natural extension of a long-standing creative partnership between Life n Colors and Shabnam Gupta. Neelvana reflects our shared philosophy of thoughtful, intentional design and a mutual understanding of how space, scale, and storytelling come together in refined interiors,” adds Apourva.
At its core, Neelvana reflects a desire to reinterpret nature as an experience rather than an element. Large panoramic landscapes, architectural pavilions, graceful arches, and abstracted flora come together to create a sense of depth and openness, allowing spaces to breathe. “The monochromatic colourways—ranging from sage green and sepia to azure blues and charcoal greys—mirror the shifting moods of a forest through the day, bringing emotional warmth, serenity, and a sense of connection to every interior it inhabits,” she says.
Price on request. Available online.
