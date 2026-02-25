Playhaus redefines modern interiors with textured geometry and artisanal craft
Playhaus by Sarita Handa is a thoughtful exploration of geometry in motion. Rooted in classic grids yet alive with play, the collection reimagines checks and blocks through texture, colour, and craft. Structured but spirited, it brings graphic clarity, tactile richness, and modern energy to contemporary living spaces with effortless elegance and appeal. Sarita Handa tells us how Playhaus eschews fleeting trends in favour of versatility.
Structured yet spirited: Playhaus by Sarita Handa elevates contemporary living spaces
How did grids, checkers, chess, and Tetris inspire Playhaus collection’s structured yet playful aesthetic?
The Playhaus collection draws direct inspiration from the visual logic and playful strategy found in grids, checkers, chess, and Tetris. The designs celebrate repetition, balance, and clarity, each motif grounded in orderly arrangements yet animated by the thrill of creative play. This foundation in geometry becomes a launchpad for dynamic juxtapositions and contemporary compositions, lending every piece an energy that’s at once calculated and spontaneous. By weaving together symmetry and whimsy, Playhaus creates artful home accents that feel both composed and alive.
What guided the choice of cotton, linen, and plush velvet?
Cotton, linen, and plush velvet were selected for their exceptional tactile qualities and elegance. Cotton offers breathable comfort, linen provides subtle texture and durability, while plush velvet introduces a sumptuous, inviting hand feel. Together, these materials invite touch and create a sensory depth, allowing each cushion to feel as good as it looks. Their interplay evokes a sense of everyday luxury.
How are aari embroidery, fine stitching, and sculpted pleating used to translate geometric patterns into texture?
Raised aari work outlines bold checks that you can feel; subtle stitching creates the illusion of woven grids, and pleating introduces dimensional ridges resembling architectural features. Together, these techniques turn everyday fabrics into textural landscapes, enriching each design with unique depth and a sense of artisanal creation.
What sets Playhaus apart within your homeware collections?
Playhaus distinguishes itself through its nuanced interplay of structure and play, where geometry isn’t just graphic, but tactile and sculptural. By fusing hand-guided artistry with a forward-looking design language, the collection eschews fleeting trends in favour of versatility. Each piece acts as a modular building block, reflecting both global design sophistication and the precision of Indian craftsman ship. It’s this ability to be mixed, stacked, and restyled that positions Playhaus not just as décor, but as creative tools for evolving interiors.
Prices start at INR 4,200.
Available online.
Email: @newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain