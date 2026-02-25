Playhaus redefines modern interiors with textured geometry and artisanal craft

A

Playhaus distinguishes itself through its nuanced interplay of structure and play, where geometry isn’t just graphic, but tactile and sculptural. By fusing hand-guided artistry with a forward-looking design language, the collection eschews fleeting trends in favour of versatility. Each piece acts as a modular building block, reflecting both global design sophistication and the precision of Indian craftsman ship. It’s this ability to be mixed, stacked, and restyled that positions Playhaus not just as décor, but as creative tools for evolving interiors.