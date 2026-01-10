Rooted in tradition, designed for today: Inside Parishri Jewellery’s Tohfa collection

Named after the Hindi word for gift, Tohfa celebrates giving not as an obligation, but as a thoughtful, almost intimate act, where each handcrafted 92.5% silver piece tells its own story.

Speaking about what shaped the collection, founders Paridhi Patodia and Shrishti Agarwal share that Tohfa was guided by “three core design principles — heritage, minimalism, and functional elegance.” The idea was never to move away from tradition, but to look at it through a softer, more contemporary lens. “Each piece starts with familiar Indian motifs and rituals,” she explains, “but is reimagined through clean lines, contemporary proportions, and multi-use forms.” This balance allows the pieces to sit comfortably in modern homes while still resonating with those who value classic aesthetics.