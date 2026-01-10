Rooted in tradition, designed for today: Inside Parishri Jewellery’s Tohfa collection

In India, gifting has always meant more than handing over a beautifully wrapped object. It is an emotion, a gesture of warmth, blessing, and connection — something that carries intention as much as it carries form. Parishri Jewellery’s Tohfa collection is rooted in this very idea. It takes the tradition of gifting silver, something Indians have done for generations, and gently reworks it for the present day.
Named after the Hindi word for gift, Tohfa celebrates giving not as an obligation, but as a thoughtful, almost intimate act, where each handcrafted 92.5% silver piece tells its own story.
Speaking about what shaped the collection, founders Paridhi Patodia and Shrishti Agarwal share that Tohfa was guided by “three core design principles — heritage, minimalism, and functional elegance.” The idea was never to move away from tradition, but to look at it through a softer, more contemporary lens. “Each piece starts with familiar Indian motifs and rituals,” she explains, “but is reimagined through clean lines, contemporary proportions, and multi-use forms.” This balance allows the pieces to sit comfortably in modern homes while still resonating with those who value classic aesthetics.
As the founders put it, “By balancing nostalgia with a refined, current-day aesthetic, Tohfa turns ritual-driven silverware into versatile keepsakes that can be displayed, used, and treasured beyond festive moments.”
The collection includes diyas, candle stands, coasters, and photo frames, each carrying its own quiet charm. Paridhi and Shrishti say, “They most strongly capture the collection’s devotional essence while doubling as décor accents,” adding that their sculpted forms and soft hammered textures make them visually appealing even when they’re not lit. “They reinterpret a utilitarian object into a luxe tabletop element,” with traditional patterns etched into contemporary geometry.
The photo frames, however, bring everything together. “They hold memories while serving as elegant art objects,” they note. A large part of Tohfa’s emotional depth comes from its material. “Using 92.5% sterling silver gives each piece a natural luminosity and depth that cannot be replicated with plated or alloyed metals,” the founders explain.
Over time, the silver develops a patina, aging gracefully and adding character rather than wear. Beyond aesthetics and durability, silver carries cultural meaning. “In Indian culture, sterling silver is associated with auspiciousness, purity, and family tradition,” they say.
Craftsmanship is another pillar of the collection. “Each piece is hand-shaped, hand-polished, and hand-finished,” we are informed. This hands-on process allows artisans to create subtle textures, matte-satin finishes, and precise engravings. The human touch ensures that no two pieces are exactly the same, lending a sense of individuality and rarity.
Designed to suit a wide range of occasions, Tohfa is intentionally versatile. Weddings may call for ornate candle stands or photo frames, while housewarmings are perfect for coasters, diyas, and everyday silver pieces. Festivals lean towards auspicious items like prayer accessories. Customisation — engraved initials, dates, or special finishes—adds a personal layer, making each piece feel considered and heartfelt.
Prices start at INR 1,500.
Available online.
