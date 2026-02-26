How Saumya Kashyap’s Veyari technique is transforming rattan and thread into contemporary Indian narrative art

A

Materially, longevity means using high-quality threads and wood (we use teakwood) that ages beautifully with time. We engineer the anchors so they stay taut for decades. But emotional longevity is the real goal. I want to create something that a person refuses to throw away because it has become a family chronicle. To me, an heirloom is an object that has gathered the memories of a home. I design with an intent so that the piece stays relevant even as tastes change, allowing it to age alongside the people who own it. Beyond the art, every piece gathers stories every day that it lives in a space. Each piece evolves in a new story that the owners of that piece choose to tell. Art does not belong to one artist. Art lives through experiences and becomes more meaningful through the eyes of those who witness it.