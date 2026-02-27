Gaman collection translates Silk Road influences into contemporary handmade rugs

That sense of quiet migration became central to the design process. Rather than treating movement as something to illustrate, the brand approached it as something to embed. “Instead of designing fixed motifs, we approached the rugs as surfaces that carry transition—where forms feel as though they have arrived from elsewhere and gently settled,” Neha notes.

Each rug is produced using traditional hand-knotting techniques passed down through generations. While the process remains rooted in heritage, the designs are contemporary in approach, allowing the rugs to sit naturally within modern spaces. Over the years, the brand has worked closely with architects, designers, and studios to create rugs that respond thoughtfully to scale, materiality, and use.

The new collection draws subtle inspiration from the way techniques and aesthetics journeyed through Central Asia along the Silk Route before taking root in India. But instead of replication, Gaman reflects adaptation. “You’ll see moments of variation, irregularity, and restraint,” she says. “These elements reflect exchange rather than replication.” Colours shift almost imperceptibly across a surface; textures vary in density and finish. These nuances echo how materials and methods would have evolved across climates and geographies. “Travel isn’t illustrated; it’s embedded,” Neha emphasises.

History and cultural exchange underpin every knot. As rug-making knowledge moved across regions and into India, it was reshaped through local hands. “Motifs shifted, and methods evolved,” she reflects, describing a process of layered translation rather than singular tradition. In Gaman, multiple histories coexist within the same woven surface. It is like taking a piece of history to your home.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress