Art comes to life in a limited-edition functional furniture collection

The collection is a dialogue between creativity and utility. Art furniture becomes stage, canvas, and companion—transforming dining tables, cabinets, and trays into sculptures that command attention, spark conversation, and evoke emotion. Meanwhile, archival art prints invite collectors into the intimate world of Inscape, where every line, texture, and colour tells a story.

Raseel Gujral Ansal says, “Inscape began as a very personal question I kept returning to: why must art remain on a wall? For years, I’ve worked with miniature art, layered storytelling, and objects that hold emotional memory. With Inscape, I wanted that intimacy to step into everyday life—onto the tables we gather around, the cabinets we open, the rituals we perform. Art is most powerful when it becomes part of our rhythm, not something we admire from a polite distance. This collection is my way of letting art breathe with us, rather than exist in isolation.”