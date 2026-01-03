Art comes to life in a limited-edition functional furniture collection

Art is often confined to frames, but Raseel Gujral Ansal invites it to live. In the new limited-edition collection, Inscape, years of Raseel’s vision and craftsmanship for Casa Paradox come together in a new form. Distilled for Casa Pop, Casa Pop Art Furniture is a celebration of imagination, craft, and the poetry of everyday life. Here, art transcends its traditional boundaries—moving from the wall to the spaces we inhabit, the objects we touch, and the rituals we hold dear.
Limited-edition pieces for collectors and design enthusiasts
The collection is a dialogue between creativity and utility. Art furniture becomes stage, canvas, and companion—transforming dining tables, cabinets, and trays into sculptures that command attention, spark conversation, and evoke emotion. Meanwhile, archival art prints invite collectors into the intimate world of Inscape, where every line, texture, and colour tells a story.
Raseel Gujral Ansal says, “Inscape began as a very personal question I kept returning to: why must art remain on a wall? For years, I’ve worked with miniature art, layered storytelling, and objects that hold emotional memory. With Inscape, I wanted that intimacy to step into everyday life—onto the tables we gather around, the cabinets we open, the rituals we perform. Art is most powerful when it becomes part of our rhythm, not something we admire from a polite distance. This collection is my way of letting art breathe with us, rather than exist in isolation.”
Inscape bridges the gap between art and functional furniture. For Raseel, furniture has never been just functional. “A cabinet or table can be a quiet stage, a canvas, a companion. Inscape pieces hold utility at their core, but their surfaces—the lacquer, the imagery, the proportion—turn them into sculptural experiences. You might pour a drink from a bar cabinet, but you’re engaging with a narrative at the same time. That overlap is where the magic lies. You don’t choose between art and use—you instinctively live with both,” he explains.
The archival prints unfold across the furniture. These pieces aren’t designed to impress from afar; they’re meant to be touched, opened, used, and remembered.
Price starts at Rs 69,000. Available online.
