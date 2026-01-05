Marble and metal merge in a handcrafted home décor collection

Kick off the New Year in style! Ellementry—the design-led home and gifting brand—has unveiled its newest Marble–Metal Collection, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your space in 2026. It is a fusion of strength and softness, as it brings together the serene calm of marble and the warm sheen of metal.
Riddhima Khandelwal, co-founder and creative head, ellementry, says the brand always believed in fusion to create character. “The idea for the Marble–Metal Collection came from exploring how two completely different materials can create a quiet but powerful harmony together. The festive season felt like the perfect moment to bring this story to life,” shares Riddhima.
While marble is the canvas, metal becomes the embellishment. What elevates the fusion in the frangipani motifs, the hand-woven metal detailing, and the way each material frames the other. The result is pieces that feel both modern and timeless.
They exude effortless elegance; pieces that serve beautifully yet stand out on their own. “This collection transitions seamlessly from functional serveware to statement décor. You can use the platters for cheese spreads or desserts, turn the bowls into centrepieces, or light up your tables with the sculptural candle holders. They also make meaningful gifts because they feel luxurious,” says Riddhima, adding that every piece in the collection carries the imprint of more than 3,000 artisans who are part of the ellementry family.
“The marble is hand-cut and hand-polished to retain its natural grain. The metal elements are shaped, carved, or soldered by hand using time-honoured techniques. That handcrafted imperfection is what makes each piece unique and that’s the beauty we celebrate. It’s quiet luxury rooted in Indian artistry,” she adds.
This collection is for those who appreciate pieces that are versatile, aesthetic, and purposeful.
Price starts at Rs 1,090. Available online.
