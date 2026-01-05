Marble and metal merge in a handcrafted home décor collection

Riddhima Khandelwal, co-founder and creative head, ellementry, says the brand always believed in fusion to create character. “The idea for the Marble–Metal Collection came from exploring how two completely different materials can create a quiet but powerful harmony together. The festive season felt like the perfect moment to bring this story to life,” shares Riddhima.

While marble is the canvas, metal becomes the embellishment. What elevates the fusion in the frangipani motifs, the hand-woven metal detailing, and the way each material frames the other. The result is pieces that feel both modern and timeless.