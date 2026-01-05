Rich hues and statement forms define this festive décor collection

Ring in the New Year with fresh, stylish décor! If you’re looking to refresh your home for 2026, Madihah Home has you covered. Every piece is handmade and crafted entirely in India, and if you need a specific size, colour, or finish, they’ll customise it just for you. The Delhi-based brand uses different glass manufacturing techniques like blown glass, pot-die work, smooth strands, and bohemian crystal sheen— all of which can be customised to your preferred colour. Shikha and Kritarth Bhasin, founders of Madihah Home, are quite ecstatic about their festive collection.
“It features a curated edit of festive décor, centrepieces, and sculptural accents perfect for a luxurious look. Key pieces include our Garnet Ribbed Vase, Garnet Glass Bowl, Metal décor sets, artisanal bowls, candle holders, and statement table accents. The collection also extends into luxury gifting hampers, where décor pieces are paired thoughtfully with gourmet treats, making them ideal for both home styling and festive gifting,” explains Kritarth.
What sets this collection apart is its focus on sculptural functional art. Each piece is crafted to be visually striking while remaining practical and reusable. “Deep garnet tones, metallic finishes, and hand-detailed textures bring warmth and sophistication to your décor without feeling seasonal or disposable. These are pieces designed to live beyond the festive season. They can be used as centrepieces, vases, or bowls throughout the year,” he shares.
Compared to earlier collections, this edit leans more into richer colour palettes, sculptural forms, and festive elegance. “In our previous collections, we focused on neutral luxury and everyday versatility. The festive collection introduces deeper hues, reflective materials, and statement décor that celebrate the festive mood while still aligning with Madihah’s understated design language,” he adds.
Price starts at Rs 2,000. Available online.
