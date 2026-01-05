Rich hues and statement forms define this festive décor collection

“It features a curated edit of festive décor, centrepieces, and sculptural accents perfect for a luxurious look. Key pieces include our Garnet Ribbed Vase, Garnet Glass Bowl, Metal décor sets, artisanal bowls, candle holders, and statement table accents. The collection also extends into luxury gifting hampers, where décor pieces are paired thoughtfully with gourmet treats, making them ideal for both home styling and festive gifting,” explains Kritarth.

What sets this collection apart is its focus on sculptural functional art. Each piece is crafted to be visually striking while remaining practical and reusable. “Deep garnet tones, metallic finishes, and hand-detailed textures bring warmth and sophistication to your décor without feeling seasonal or disposable. These are pieces designed to live beyond the festive season. They can be used as centrepieces, vases, or bowls throughout the year,” he shares.