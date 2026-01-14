Crafting calm: The Burma Edit’s celebration of Burmese rattan & intentional design

Rooted in Pantai Pura’s ethos that “every piece loves you back,” its latest collection, The Burma Edit, carries forward a philosophy of gentleness, intention, and emotional depth. As founder Rupika Harshwardhan P explains, “With The Burma Edit, this belief guided every design decision, from the materiality to the final form.”
Each object was envisioned to feel “warm, grounding, and genuinely supportive of the user’s everyday rituals,” resulting in forms that are intuitive, comforting, and quietly elevating. The emotional resonance comes from what she describes as “quiet, intentional beauty — pieces that serve you with ease, age gracefully, and bring a sense of calm into your space.”
This calm is deeply connected to the cultural foundation of Burmese rattan “that carries a deep cultural heritage — its weaving traditions speak of patience, precision, and harmony with nature,” Rupika says. She and her team were drawn to the symmetry and organic movement of traditional Burmese weaves, and to the way artisans treat rattan “not just as a material but as a living element.” This sensibility shaped the collection’s rounded forms, structured weaves, and natural finish — all of which “honour the rattan’s raw beauty.” The emphasis on circularity and balance echoes Southeast Asian symbolism around completeness and serene living.
Even everyday objects, like fruit bowls or wine holders, were approached with the same intentionality. “For us, luxury is not excess — it’s intention,” she notes. By studying how rattan behaves, they crafted minimal silhouettes enriched by meticulous craftsmanship. Elevation comes not from ornamentation but from “tactile richness, thoughtful proportions, and beautiful seamless weaving,” making each object both functional and “quietly indulgent.”
Craftsmanship sits at the heart of the collection’s character. One of its most defining challenges was balancing strength with rattan’s natural lightness . Rupika explains that the rounded pieces “require tightly controlled weaving tension so the pieces hold their shape perfectly,” a process artisans refined over hours of work. Another delicate task was creating “seamless, smooth edges that feel beautiful to the touch.” These subtleties may appear effortless but embody immense skill — the soul of The Burma Edit.
The final effect is a collection shaped by nature, calm, and mindful living. Rupika wanted each piece to feel “like a breath of fresh air — gentle, grounding, and connected to nature.” The soft silhouettes, warm tactility, and earthy finishes invite pause rather than demand attention. With nine pieces anchored in essential rituals — hosting , morning routines, organising — the collection reflects a contemporary idea of luxury rooted in presence. As Rupika puts it, today luxury means “designing for emotional comfort, everyday beauty, and authenticity,” elevating the quiet moments that make a home feel like home.
Price starts at INR 1,400.
Available online.
