Crafting calm: The Burma Edit’s celebration of Burmese rattan & intentional design

Each object was envisioned to feel “warm, grounding, and genuinely supportive of the user’s everyday rituals,” resulting in forms that are intuitive, comforting, and quietly elevating. The emotional resonance comes from what she describes as “quiet, intentional beauty — pieces that serve you with ease, age gracefully, and bring a sense of calm into your space.”

This calm is deeply connected to the cultural foundation of Burmese rattan “that carries a deep cultural heritage — its weaving traditions speak of patience, precision, and harmony with nature,” Rupika says. She and her team were drawn to the symmetry and organic movement of traditional Burmese weaves, and to the way artisans treat rattan “not just as a material but as a living element.” This sensibility shaped the collection’s rounded forms, structured weaves, and natural finish — all of which “honour the rattan’s raw beauty.” The emphasis on circularity and balance echoes Southeast Asian symbolism around completeness and serene living.