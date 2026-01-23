Nivedita Jagadeesh on redefining luxury home décor in Chennai

Kukoo is a concept store that brings together a curated mix of design, art, lifestyle, apparel, jewellery, home décor, skincare, and more. “Each curation lasts three months, so the store is always evolving. It’s not a pop-up—it’s a shared retail experience for both customers and brands,” says Nivedita, who curates mostly independent brands. “Many of them are Instagram-first or brands that usually do one- or two-day pop-ups. We curate a mix of Chennai-based brands and labels from other cities so customers are exposed to something new every time they visit,” she explains.

When it comes to selecting brands, Nivedita is clear about her priorities. “Quality is non-negotiable. We look at the product finish, packaging, and whether the brand aligns with our aesthetic. Since these brands become part of our store, they also represent us. Sometimes we even reject certain product lines if they don’t fit the overall look and feel.”

Nivedita feels three months is enough time for brands to truly understand how retail works—it’s very different from pop-ups. “It also allows us to give more entrepreneurs an opportunity while keeping the store dynamic and interesting for customers.”

Kukoo complements Sobè Décor in many ways. As Nivedita says, “Sobè Décor remains a high-end luxury platform focused on premium tableware and dining. It adds layers—more categories, more price points, and a younger, experimental energy. This is a space where customers can browse, discover, and spend time.”

It is also a place where a lot of interesting workshops are being held, and Nivedita believes workshops are a big part of building community. “We do table styling sessions, perfume workshops, and collaborate with artists, weavers, and designers. It’s about creating experiences, not just selling products.”

Nivedita shares the trends she’s currently seeing in tableware and dining. “Younger customers are drawn to handmade, imperfect, artisanal pieces, while older customers still prefer classic, formal styles. Hosting has also become more casual—people want mix-and-match pieces and low-maintenance options. Convenience is a major factor today,” she adds.

For Nivedita the most rewarding part of building Kukoo has been giving talented creators access to a premium retail space they might not otherwise get. “It’s demanding, but incredibly fulfilling to see so much talent come together under one roof,” she signs off.

Prices start at Rs 500. At Teynampet.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

