This indigenous cooling hack is earning praises this summer

Come summers and it becomes almost a dreadful affair to go outdoors. It also becomes extremely painful to handle hot, humid and rising temperature everyday from the comforts of the home. With the urban settlements turning into concrete jungles that absorb the heat, today’s buildings no longer protect the housemates from the high temperatures. That is why people are returning to indigenous methods of survival and sustenance to combat the temperature. A successful example is shown by the people of Jaipur, who have taken to rooftop gardening.
With harder campaigns and more awareness people are consciously heading over towards sustainable living today. They are constantly trying to use natural resources to preserve and protect Nature and also get the comforts that they are seeking. One such summer heat solution is the rooftop gardening. For those who must be wondering how a garden can help, here are enough reasons that might be able to change your views.
The principles of organic farming include lining or growing summer / seasonal plants on your rooftops. This means lining the cement beds with plant potters or soil beds, organizing the drip irrigation method so that only required water seeps in to the plant roots, and most importantly proper drainage. Once these are done and you start growing your own plants, it forms a green layer on your rooftop. This acts as a natural cooling method.
How rooftop gardening reduces heat at home?
There are innumerable benefits of rooftop gardens. First, plants create a green layer that helps in trapping the sun’s heat keeping the house cool. This is the same principle on which forest animals survive under the plant canopies. Second, the soil and vegetation absorb a lot of sunlight and warmth for their own growth. This means they are cutting the sunlight midway before reaching and warming the houses. Third, the water evaporation that takes place from the plants help in cooling the surroundings.
How is Jaipur's traditional cooling technique for summer helping the residents?
According to reports over 4000 hourses in Jaipur have adapted to this method of keeping their houses cool in summers where temperature rises over 40 degrees. Moreover, the vegetation that is planted is chosen carefully. These are mostly seasonal plants that require good sunlight and moderate hydration to bear fruit. The vegetation also promotes organic farming where people grow their own food at home, free of any chemicals.
What are the other sustainable home cooling solutions in India?
While rooftop gardening is just one of the ways to combat the heat, there are several natural ways to cool your house during extreme heat. In rural areas, women still apply a coat of cow dung and mud to keep the heat off their backs. Many houses have hanging screens over the windows and verandahs. During summers, they deliberately sprinkle water on the floor and the screens to keep the room cool. And these are just two of the ways, there are inevitably several more.