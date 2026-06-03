This indigenous cooling hack is earning praises this summer

With harder campaigns and more awareness people are consciously heading over towards sustainable living today. They are constantly trying to use natural resources to preserve and protect Nature and also get the comforts that they are seeking. One such summer heat solution is the rooftop gardening. For those who must be wondering how a garden can help, here are enough reasons that might be able to change your views.

The principles of organic farming include lining or growing summer / seasonal plants on your rooftops. This means lining the cement beds with plant potters or soil beds, organizing the drip irrigation method so that only required water seeps in to the plant roots, and most importantly proper drainage. Once these are done and you start growing your own plants, it forms a green layer on your rooftop. This acts as a natural cooling method.