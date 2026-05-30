Clever ways to cut your garden water waste this summer

As the summer temperatures soar, maintaining a lush green garden may seem like an expensive challenge. Irrigation outside wastes plenty of water due to evaporation and inefficiencies in the watering process. Here are some tips for you that will significantly cut back your carbon footprint as well as save money on utility bills.
Lawn sprinklers have always been one of the biggest culprits when it comes to wasting water, with around 50 percent of the water lost to inefficient practices such as evaporation. You should consider using either a drip irrigation system or soaker hoses to ensure that moisture reaches the roots. It is highly efficient, reduces evaporation almost completely and works in low water pressure.
Below the surface, there are just as many improvements that need to be made. Degraded soil does not hold water, creating an endless loop of excessive irrigation. To solve this problem, we recommend adding plenty of organic matter in the form of completed compost, which would create soil pores capable of holding both air and water. Also, make sure to apply a generous layer of mulch, which would protect the soil from the harsh sun and also prevent the growth of hungry weeds.
Finally, take a look at the type of plants that you grow and the source of the water that you use to irrigate your garden. Choosing native or drought-resistant varieties such as lavender, sage and purple coneflowers makes the entire garden sustainable, thus requiring little or no additional water for survival. In addition, rainwater can always be collected from gutters using a water butt. However, before doing so, consider local regulations regarding collecting rainwater.