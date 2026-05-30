Clever ways to cut your garden water waste this summer

As the summer temperatures soar, maintaining a lush green garden may seem like an expensive challenge. Irrigation outside wastes plenty of water due to evaporation and inefficiencies in the watering process. Here are some tips for you that will significantly cut back your carbon footprint as well as save money on utility bills.

How to save water and keep your plants thriving during a heatwave

Lawn sprinklers have always been one of the biggest culprits when it comes to wasting water, with around 50 percent of the water lost to inefficient practices such as evaporation. You should consider using either a drip irrigation system or soaker hoses to ensure that moisture reaches the roots. It is highly efficient, reduces evaporation almost completely and works in low water pressure.