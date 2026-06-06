What are lifestyle managers that affluent families are hiring?

The occupation draws highly educated people, mainly from their mid-20s to mid-30s, coming from upscale hospitality, airline, and customer services backgrounds. With laptop computers and tablets in hand, they appear closer to consultants than domestic help and are known to serve many homes at once.

The major advantage of being a lifestyle manager is the convenience. Wealthy individuals usually lack time for monitoring the construction work, managing house helps, or attending to other mundane chores at home. Employing lifestyle managers ensures that the clients have sufficient time for their careers and family.

It is also becoming a lucrative business proposition. Lifestyle managers employed in entry level jobs receive salaries ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹6 lakh per year. People working in the ultra high net worth segment may get even more money. In case of households, the price of services begins at around ₹15,000 per month up to ₹1.5 lakh per month.