What are lifestyle managers that affluent families are hiring?

Think about not having to follow up on any contractor, research any car models, schedule holidays, or even manage the contents of your kitchen cabinet anymore. This is the very reason why lifestyle managers have started to become quite common amongst rich households in Indian cities.
Previously, the wealthy would use cooks, chauffeurs, and babysitters to help with their affairs. However, with the current busy schedule of both parents working and dealing with worldwide issues, many of the wealthy have resorted to hiring lifestyle managers.
In contrast to conventional housekeeping personnel, lifestyle managers work as personal house managers. The objective of a lifestyle manager is to make sure that everything in the household operates in a seamless manner. The duties of a lifestyle manager can differ from one person to another. They can organize shelves in the kitchen one day, arrange food delivery services and maintain the inventory of their households.
They also make arrangements for medical appointments, provide gift services, maintain lists of expensive liquor, organize family events, and oversee household employees. They even come to help in case there is an emergency among the personnel employed for the household. In other words, whereas traditional housekeepers are always around in the house on a daily basis, lifestyle managers tend to serve more as coordinators.
The occupation draws highly educated people, mainly from their mid-20s to mid-30s, coming from upscale hospitality, airline, and customer services backgrounds. With laptop computers and tablets in hand, they appear closer to consultants than domestic help and are known to serve many homes at once.
The major advantage of being a lifestyle manager is the convenience. Wealthy individuals usually lack time for monitoring the construction work, managing house helps, or attending to other mundane chores at home. Employing lifestyle managers ensures that the clients have sufficient time for their careers and family.
It is also becoming a lucrative business proposition. Lifestyle managers employed in entry level jobs receive salaries ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹6 lakh per year. People working in the ultra high net worth segment may get even more money. In case of households, the price of services begins at around ₹15,000 per month up to ₹1.5 lakh per month.
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