Social media trends: Revamping the lost sense of community in modern society

One cannot deny that today digital devices have taken over our lives more than we had wanted it to. Even in a room full of people, many are busy clicking photographs, video calling their absent friends or just texting somebody else. At a point in time, the ability to socialize was drastically diminishing and giving was to e-meetings and e-conversations. The days of lazying together on a rooftop soaking in the sun, or playing games with the neighbourhood kids after coming back from school, were on the brink of becoming extinct…till social media trends came in. While on one hand, social media trends change fast, on the other hand, they have also done some good by ushering in real gatherings, real people meet-ups where the phone is kept at bay and genuine conversations take over.
Interestingly, while you notice social media trends online, only a fraction of the actual buzz is shared over the net. The real fun, bonding, laughter and revival of community feeling happen off the camera. Here are some ways, in which knowingly or unknowingly, social trends have contributed to offline bonding.
Supper Clubs: Today, when everyone is in a hurry, takeaways food kiosks are gaining prominence and working meals have taken precedence, supper clubs are slowly carving its way through. The chef opens their house/space for an intimate diner hosting often not more than 10 people at a go. Most of the people leave their phones behind and get to know complete strangers during that dining session. It not only makes one have good food, but also introduces them to new people who they can choose to keep in touch with even later.
Book clubs: While book clubs have always existed, their modes have often differed and real meet-ups have been far and few in between. But today, readers and authors have taken book clubs to newer heights. Regular offline and some online meet-ups are carried out. People come together to share their experience and thoughts of reading a book and agree to disagree healthily. Moreover, in the West, educational institutions and book clubs have regular reading sessions, where every member just pops in with a book and reads it silently in the gathering. No phones, no unnecessary notifications, just pure reading among several book lovers.
Music clubs: Music was once available in records or cassettes and later on social media. But with the rise of indie musicians, regular music meets are organised. This gives indie musicians a platform and a ready audience. Apart from new originals, many also sing popular songs, and everyone joins in. It makes for a lovely time singing and getting to know like-minded people. Most meets are often accompanied by hand-made snacks as well.
Festival togetherness: This is one of the major ways to bring the neighbourhood closer. While some neighbourhoods may have several festivals or occasions, most at least celebrate Durga Puja, Janmasthami or Ganesh Utsav in India. While it brings together the whole complex or neighbourhood for months before the actual event, in places like Mumbai with an active chawl culture, this feeling is all the more visible. From noting down the idea to jotting the expenses, from handmade decors to the ladies of the house preparing food, all of these together contribute to returning the community feeling in the age of digital devices.
Neighbourhood games: There was once a time when power cuts were frequent and everyone indulged in a candle-lit game of cards or carom. With power cuts these board game camaraderie also took a back step. And now, out of the need of digital detox or pure nostalgia, people are getting out of their houses, meeting people and playing carom, badminton, games over a cup of tea of coffee. In fact, games have changed from basic ones to jenga blocks, LEGO, or even board games. Many cosy cafes and diners stock up on these games and when friends come together, they play forgetting life’s stress, even for a few minutes.