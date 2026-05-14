Social media trends: Revamping the lost sense of community in modern society

Interestingly, while you notice social media trends online, only a fraction of the actual buzz is shared over the net. The real fun, bonding, laughter and revival of community feeling happen off the camera. Here are some ways, in which knowingly or unknowingly, social trends have contributed to offline bonding.

Supper Clubs: Today, when everyone is in a hurry, takeaways food kiosks are gaining prominence and working meals have taken precedence, supper clubs are slowly carving its way through. The chef opens their house/space for an intimate diner hosting often not more than 10 people at a go. Most of the people leave their phones behind and get to know complete strangers during that dining session. It not only makes one have good food, but also introduces them to new people who they can choose to keep in touch with even later.

Book clubs: While book clubs have always existed, their modes have often differed and real meet-ups have been far and few in between. But today, readers and authors have taken book clubs to newer heights. Regular offline and some online meet-ups are carried out. People come together to share their experience and thoughts of reading a book and agree to disagree healthily. Moreover, in the West, educational institutions and book clubs have regular reading sessions, where every member just pops in with a book and reads it silently in the gathering. No phones, no unnecessary notifications, just pure reading among several book lovers.