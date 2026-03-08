Handcrafted elegance: This ceramic collection bridges tradition and modernity

Home and Decor

Handcrafted ceramics by ellementry: A blend of Indian heritage and contemporary design
Homeware from ellementry’s Classic Beige Ceramic Collection
Ceramic homeware and kitchen kitchenware have long held a quiet permanence in Indian homes — from humble water pots and case lamps to delicate teacups brought out for evening conversations. These objects carry memory in their curves, warmth in their surfaces, and a familiarity that feels almost inherited. Rooted in this emotional connection to home and in the desire to make every corner feel intentional, ellementry introduces its Classic Beige Ceramic Collection — a handcrafted range that is elegant yet understated.

“The collection is in sync with the emotional familiarity of Indian ceramic traditions while embracing the simplicity demanded by modern living,” says Riddhima Khandelwal, co-founder and creative head, ellementry.

Historically, ceramics in Indian households were functional yet deeply personal — vessels, bowls, and tableware that absorbed stories over time. The collection reinterprets these familiar forms through minimalism, restraint, and thoughtful detailing. “Instead of ornate embellishments, it focuses on clean silhouettes, balanced proportions, and a neutral colour palette that allows the material itself to take centre stage,” Riddhima says. The soft beige tone becomes a bridge between past and present — earthy enough to echo tradition, refined enough to complement contemporary interiors. Handcrafted nuances further elevate the experience.

Classic Beige Ceramic Salt & Pepper Holder by ellementry
Classic Beige Ceramic Appetizer Plate by ellementry

“Slight variations in texture, curvature, and finish gives the pieces individuality,” she explains, bringing a deeper emotional connection between object and user.

Organic silhouettes — gentle curves, rounded edges, fluid forms — lend visual and tactile softness, while the muted beige introduces calm, enhancing food presentation and décor styling without overpowering them. Everyday rituals — serving meals, storing essentials, arranging flowers — are thus transformed into mindful acts.

Classic Beige Ceramic Serving Bowl by ellementry
Classic Beige Ceramic Vase and Serving Bowl by ellementry

Function remains central. Microwave-friendly serving bowls simplify reheating, storage jars organise beautifully, and the cake stand lends charm to intimate celebrations. Pieces transition seamlessly between daily use and special gatherings, pairing effortlessly with existing décor.

Crafted from responsibly sourced materials using traditional techniques adapted for modern standards, each form reflects sustainable intent and durable construction. “This fusion of sustainable practices and heritage craftsmanship ensures the collection embodies both eco-conscious values and the enduring legacy of Indian ceramic artistry,” she notes. Designed to encourage sharing and quiet sophistication, the collection enhances spaces subtly — allowing moments, conversations, and personal stories to take precedence.

Prices start at INR 590.

Available online.

Nesterra 5.0 unveils design maturity with innovative textiles for modern homes
