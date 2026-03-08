Introducing The Eremos Collection: Greyweave Rugs’ Art Deco-inspired masterpieces

Entirely hand-knotted, each rug begins with the careful sourcing of premium wool and natural silk, followed by spinning, dyeing, and the creation of a detailed design graph mapped precisely to size. “Dyed yarn is dispatched to village looms, where artisans knot each row by hand over five to six months for an 8×10 piece — more than 9,00,000 individual knots tied with measured precision. The woven rug then passes through 25–30 skilled specialists for washing, stretching, trimming, and finishing before final inspection. In total, over 100 hands shape a single creation,” Neha explains.

Available in bespoke sizing, shapes, and colourways possible, the collection adapts seamlessly to varied interiors. Silk is introduced as an accent fibre, catching light to create dimension and gentle movement without compromising strength. Suitable for living areas and dining spaces, The Eremos Collection balances expressive presence with enduring performance.

With mindful care — low-suction vacuuming, periodic rotation, prompt blotting, and protection from prolonged sunlight and moisture — each rug will retain its texture, luminosity, and structural integrity for decades, ageing with quiet grace.

Prices start at INR 2,000 per sq. ft.

Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain