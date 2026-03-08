Introducing The Eremos Collection: Greyweave Rugs’ Art Deco-inspired masterpieces

Greyweave Rugs introduces The Eremos Collection as an exploration of material, movement, and modern refinement, crafted in pure New Zealand wool and an elevated wool-silk blend. Designed for contemporary, design-led spaces, the collection pairs tactile indulgence with structural integrity, while a restrained silk luminosity lends surfaces a nuanced, light-responsive finish.
“The pure wool version offers exceptional softness, resilience, and long-term durability with excellent shape retention,” says Neha Kapoor, co-founder, Greyweave Rugs. She adds, “The wool-silk blend elevates the texture further, adding a subtle sheen, enhanced fluidity in the design, and a more luxurious hand feel while still maintaining structural strength from the wool foundation. It’s a balance of comfort and strength — luxurious, but practical.”
Art Deco informs the design language, though expressed with subtlety rather than spectacle. Instead of overt ornamentation, tonal geometry is woven into the foundation of each piece. “The inspiration appears in refined linear symmetry, structured repetition, and understated geometry woven into the background,” Neha explains.
This architectural base introduces depth and compositional clarity, allowing nature-led narratives — wind-carved deserts, fractured earth, canyon currents, mineral formations, and quiet ripples across still surfaces — to unfold with fluidity.
“A palette of warm beiges, sandstone neutrals, earthy browns, charcoal greys, mineral blacks, and muted blues deepens this dialogue, softening structure with tonal gradation and organic warmth,” she adds.
Entirely hand-knotted, each rug begins with the careful sourcing of premium wool and natural silk, followed by spinning, dyeing, and the creation of a detailed design graph mapped precisely to size. “Dyed yarn is dispatched to village looms, where artisans knot each row by hand over five to six months for an 8×10 piece — more than 9,00,000 individual knots tied with measured precision. The woven rug then passes through 25–30 skilled specialists for washing, stretching, trimming, and finishing before final inspection. In total, over 100 hands shape a single creation,” Neha explains.
Available in bespoke sizing, shapes, and colourways possible, the collection adapts seamlessly to varied interiors. Silk is introduced as an accent fibre, catching light to create dimension and gentle movement without compromising strength. Suitable for living areas and dining spaces, The Eremos Collection balances expressive presence with enduring performance.
With mindful care — low-suction vacuuming, periodic rotation, prompt blotting, and protection from prolonged sunlight and moisture — each rug will retain its texture, luminosity, and structural integrity for decades, ageing with quiet grace.
Prices start at INR 2,000 per sq. ft.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain