Legacy carpet maker steps into furniture and home furnishings

In 1920, three Englishmen—FH Oakley, FH Bowden, and JAL Taylor—laid the foundation for what would become one of the world’s most respected handmade carpet makers. Over a century later, OBEETEE is stepping into a new era. With the launch of OBEETEE Carpets and Homes, the brand expands beyond its storied rugs to introduce furniture, bedding, cushions and furnishings.
Where modern minimalism meets heritage design
: From Obeetee Carpets & HomeFor Angelique Dhama, the move feels less like a departure and more like an organic next step. “For over a century, Obeetee has shaped the foundation of interiors through carpets,” she says. “Expanding into furniture and bedding felt like a natural progression—a way to move from grounding a space to shaping it more completely.” As customers increasingly look to the brand for a cohesive design language anchored in craftsmanship and material integrity, this expansion allows it to offer what she describes as “a more holistic home experience while remaining true to our legacy.”
Materiality sits at the heart of this new chapter. The collection brings together Indian teak, Italian Carrara marble and brass detailing—a trio that signals both rootedness and refinement. “The material palette reflects a dialogue between heritage and global design,” Angelique explains. “We understand that the consumer of the day wants something great in quality, along with it being aesthetically appealing.” Indian teak offers warmth and structural strength, grounded in local craft traditions. Carrara marble introduces sculptural elegance and timelessness, while brass lends a quiet sheen. “These materials create pieces that feel durable rather than trend-driven—designed to age beautifully within a home,” she adds.
The detailing follows a similar philosophy. Antique wood treatments draw from traditional finishing techniques that celebrate, rather than conceal, the grain and natural character of the material. Layered stains, hand-polishing and subtle distressing give each piece individuality. The range currently includes side tables, peg tables and coffee tables, with further variations in the pipeline.
So who is this collection for? “It is very much a blend of both,” she says of modern minimalists and heritage enthusiasts. Clean lines meet storied materials, allowing the pieces to sit comfortably in contemporary homes while carrying the warmth and permanence associated with legacy design.
The bedding line carries that same ethos into the everyday. “To us, everyday luxury is about elevating daily rituals through thoughtful material choices and craftsmanship rather than overt ornamentation,” Angelique explains. Cotton percale forms the core range for its crispness and breathability—ideal across climates—while linen blends offer a softer drape and relaxed tactility. “It is luxury designed to be lived with, not reserved for special occasions.”
Prices start at Rs 16,000. Available in stores and online.
