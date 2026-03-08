Legacy carpet maker steps into furniture and home furnishings

Materiality sits at the heart of this new chapter. The collection brings together Indian teak, Italian Carrara marble and brass detailing—a trio that signals both rootedness and refinement. “The material palette reflects a dialogue between heritage and global design,” Angelique explains. “We understand that the consumer of the day wants something great in quality, along with it being aesthetically appealing.” Indian teak offers warmth and structural strength, grounded in local craft traditions. Carrara marble introduces sculptural elegance and timelessness, while brass lends a quiet sheen. “These materials create pieces that feel durable rather than trend-driven—designed to age beautifully within a home,” she adds.

The detailing follows a similar philosophy. Antique wood treatments draw from traditional finishing techniques that celebrate, rather than conceal, the grain and natural character of the material. Layered stains, hand-polishing and subtle distressing give each piece individuality. The range currently includes side tables, peg tables and coffee tables, with further variations in the pipeline.