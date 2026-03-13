Heritage Thai silk finds a new home in India

Jim Thompson is known for the revival of Thai silk. Its founder played a pivotal role in bringing the craft to international attention, transforming it into a globally celebrated luxury category. As Rohit puts it, “Jim Thompson revived and globalised Thai silk, transforming it into an internationally celebrated luxury category. As a historical brand rooted in cultural preservation, it is built on artistry, storytelling, and impeccable craftsmanship.” The design philosophy, he adds, “beautifully blends tradition with innovation, creating textiles that feel heritage-rich yet entirely contemporary.”

That balance between craft and modernity is what continues to distinguish the brand on the global stage. The house is recognised for its exceptional handwoven silks, rich colour palettes and intricate weaves, often complemented by prints inspired by its archives. “The quality, depth and finish of each textile reflect decades of mastery, innovation and respect for craft traditions,” Rohit says.