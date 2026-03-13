Heritage Thai silk finds a new home in India
When it comes to interiors, textiles often set the tone. For classicalists and maximalists alike, upholstery, drapes and even walls become canvases for fabrics that bring depth, character and narrative to a space. Few brands understand this language as intuitively as Jim Thompson, the storied house best known for its handwoven Thai silk. Unlike the ultra-smooth finish of industrially produced silk, Jim Thompson’s fabrics possess a slightly uneven, artisanal texture that lends them richness and visual depth—a signature quality that has made the brand a global reference in luxury textiles.
Statement textiles for expressive spaces
Now, that legacy is arriving in India. RR Décor has announced the introduction of the iconic Thai label to the Indian market, expanding its portfolio of international design houses.
For Rohit Khemka, founder of RR Décor, the partnership was driven by a shared philosophy around design and legacy. “At RR Décor, we have always believed in introducing India to timeless global design houses with a strong cultural legacy,” he explains.
Jim Thompson is known for the revival of Thai silk. Its founder played a pivotal role in bringing the craft to international attention, transforming it into a globally celebrated luxury category. As Rohit puts it, “Jim Thompson revived and globalised Thai silk, transforming it into an internationally celebrated luxury category. As a historical brand rooted in cultural preservation, it is built on artistry, storytelling, and impeccable craftsmanship.” The design philosophy, he adds, “beautifully blends tradition with innovation, creating textiles that feel heritage-rich yet entirely contemporary.”
That balance between craft and modernity is what continues to distinguish the brand on the global stage. The house is recognised for its exceptional handwoven silks, rich colour palettes and intricate weaves, often complemented by prints inspired by its archives. “The quality, depth and finish of each textile reflect decades of mastery, innovation and respect for craft traditions,” Rohit says.
Certain collections, he believes, will find a natural resonance with Indian interiors. Opulent silks, statement prints and layered textures work beautifully in formal living spaces, hospitality projects and heritage-inspired residences. Among the highlights is the No.9 Collection, which celebrates refined silk craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Alongside it, the newly introduced Bill Bensley Wild Collection offers a bolder visual language. “It brings a narrative-driven aesthetic that aligns beautifully with India’s love for expressive, statement interiors,” Rohit adds.
Prices start at Rs 25,000 per metre. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl