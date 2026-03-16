Balcoon combines layered architecture, warm terracotta ceramics, and sleek faucets for serene contemporary bathroom environments

In contemporary interiors, the bathroom has quietly transformed into a space where design, comfort and everyday rituals intersect. With the Duravit x Balcoon range, internationally acclaimed designer Patricia Urquiola explores this evolution through a collection that blends architectural clarity with tactile warmth. Rooted in natural elegance, Balcoon balances modern minimalism with a timeless design sensibility, creating pieces that feel sculptural yet deeply functional.

Duravit x Balcoon: Patricia Urquiola redefines bathroom elegance with sculptural design

At the centre of the collection lies a striking architectural idea: the interplay between two levels. The concept becomes immediately visible in the countertop basins, where round and oval forms sit on square plinths, transforming everyday sanitaryware into sculptural focal points. The design creates depth and movement, adding a sense of quiet drama to the wash area. As Sahyog Bharti Pandita from Duravit India explains, “The Balcoon collection is inspired by the concept of architectural interplay between two levels, creating depth, movement, and a sculptural presence in the bathroom.” This design language continues throughout the range.

“This dual-level concept is reflected consistently across all elements, from washbasins on square plinths to wall-mounted toilets, bidets, and acrylic built-in bathtubs, transforming functional objects into architectural focal points,” Sahyog adds.