Balcoon combines layered architecture, warm terracotta ceramics, and sleek faucets for serene contemporary bathroom environments

In contemporary interiors, the bathroom has quietly transformed into a space where design, comfort and everyday rituals intersect. With the Duravit x Balcoon range, internationally acclaimed designer Patricia Urquiola explores this evolution through a collection that blends architectural clarity with tactile warmth. Rooted in natural elegance, Balcoon balances modern minimalism with a timeless design sensibility, creating pieces that feel sculptural yet deeply functional.
At the centre of the collection lies a striking architectural idea: the interplay between two levels. The concept becomes immediately visible in the countertop basins, where round and oval forms sit on square plinths, transforming everyday sanitaryware into sculptural focal points. The design creates depth and movement, adding a sense of quiet drama to the wash area. As Sahyog Bharti Pandita from Duravit India explains, “The Balcoon collection is inspired by the concept of architectural interplay between two levels, creating depth, movement, and a sculptural presence in the bathroom.” This design language continues throughout the range.
“This dual-level concept is reflected consistently across all elements, from washbasins on square plinths to wall-mounted toilets, bidets, and acrylic built-in bathtubs, transforming functional objects into architectural focal points,” Sahyog adds.
Colour and material play an equally vital role in shaping the collection’s character. Patricia introduces an earthy terracotta tone, Clay Terra Matt, developed specifically to highlight the natural tactility of ceramic surfaces. When paired with classic White or White Satin Matt ceramics and powdery furniture tones like Ivory and Sand Beige, the palette becomes soft and refined. “It creates a soft, feminine, and harmonious atmosphere, offering powdery, nature- inspired tones that enhance both minimalism and timeless elegance in the space,” Sahyog explains.
The collection’s visual identity is further defined by carefully balanced geometry. Rounded basins rest on square bases, while elliptical faucet handles soften the clean, linear silhouettes of the furniture and fixtures. “The Balcoon collection combines sculptural geometry with clear, minimalist lines,” he says. “Round and oval basins on square plinths, elliptical faucet handles, and clean linear forms create a modern yet timeless aesthetic.” These details establish a consistent visual language across basins, toilets, bidets and faucets, elevating the bathroom into a cohesive, design-led environment.
Practicality, however, remains central to the design. Ceramic elements are finished with DuraShield® protective glaze, ensuring hygienic, easy-to-clean surfaces that simplify everyday use. Acrylic built-in bathtubs echo the collection’s layered design through an oval raised rim that sits elegantly on an extended surface panel.
Completing the collection are faucets designed to mirror the range’s restrained elegance. Available in Chrome, Black Matt and Brushed Stainless Steel finishes, they incorporate thoughtful technologies such as FreshStart and MinusFlow to conserve water and energy. Sahyog says, “The Balcoon collection integrates minimalistic, powder-toned furniture with sustainable faucet technologies. Together, these elements create a functional, design-forward bathroom solution, balancing style, practicality, and sustainability.”
Price on request. Available online.