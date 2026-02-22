These collections reinterpret Indian rituals and gathering spaces through concrete and terrazzo

In India, homes have never been neutral spaces. They are shaped by ritual and relationships. A kolam at the threshold signals care before the day begins. A courtyard draws neighbours in without invitation. Design here has always influenced how people gather, how long they stay and how communities form within four walls.

Parman Designs' new collections blend tradition with modernity in Indian homes

It is this understanding of space that inspires Parman Designs’ newest collections, Agami and Baithak. Rather than treating tradition as an aesthetic reference, the studio approaches it as something lived and remembered. “Our design philosophy is rooted in creating meaningful objects that balance material honesty, cultural memory and contemporary expression,” share principal designers Param Deswal and Manuj Shukla. “We’re interested in continuity — how the past and the future can exist together in a modern home.”