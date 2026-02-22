These collections reinterpret Indian rituals and gathering spaces through concrete and terrazzo

In India, homes have never been neutral spaces. They are shaped by ritual and relationships. A kolam at the threshold signals care before the day begins. A courtyard draws neighbours in without invitation. Design here has always influenced how people gather, how long they stay and how communities form within four walls.
It is this understanding of space that inspires Parman Designs’ newest collections, Agami and Baithak. Rather than treating tradition as an aesthetic reference, the studio approaches it as something lived and remembered. “Our design philosophy is rooted in creating meaningful objects that balance material honesty, cultural memory and contemporary expression,” share principal designers Param Deswal and Manuj Shukla. “We’re interested in continuity — how the past and the future can exist together in a modern home.”
Agami, which translates to ‘that which is yet to come’, looks at Indian design through a forward-facing lens. Instead of recreating traditional furniture forms, the collection abstracts familiar proportions and emotional cues into sculptural, contemporary silhouettes. The pieces are defined by strong geometry, architectural lines and a distinct material presence. “The nostalgia in Agami isn’t literal,” Param explains. “It lies in how the pieces feel — grounded and emotionally familiar. The future comes through bold geometry and the way we push terrazzo and concrete into new expressions.”
From its inception, Parman Designs has been built around these materials that carry weight, age with character and hold texture in a way that feels architectural yet intimate. “The brand was never about experimenting with multiple materials,” Manuj says. “We wanted to go deep into two that felt honest, powerful and timeless.”
If Agami looks ahead, Baithak turns inward. Inspired by the traditional Indian baithak — an informal gathering space — the collection focuses on grounded proportions and social interaction. “Baithak is informal and deeply social,” Param reflects. “People linger longer. There’s no rush. That spirit translated directly into the design language of these pieces.” The collection reinterprets everyday elements like the charpai and kolam patterns for contemporary homes. A charpai-inspired bench, detailed with intricate kolam motifs, pays homage to morning rituals. Rather than replicate the woven cot literally, the piece references its social function — a place to rest, converse and connect. This emphasis on storytelling runs through both collections. “When a piece carries a story — whether rooted in culture, material or process — it stops being just furniture,” Param and Manuj say.
Handcrafted details play a significant role in this emotional connection. Slight variations in texture, edges or finish reveal the human hand behind the object. “A hand-finished surface holds the memory of its making,” they note. “Even if you can’t articulate it, you sense the time and intention invested in it.”
Together, Agami and Baithak form a conversation. One collection imagines what Indian design might become if it continues to evolve confidently. The other revisits how space once encouraged pause and participation. Both are rooted in the belief that good design should carry emotion and relevance.
When asked what they hope someone feels when bringing a Parman piece home, the designers respond, “We hope it feels grounding — like the space has found its anchor. The pieces are meant to slow you down, invite touch and gradually become part of the home’s story.”
