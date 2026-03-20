Versailles Collection brings palace-inspired elegance to modern interiors

Nature plays a central role in shaping the visual mood of the collection. Botanical illustrations, vine motifs and gold-accented florals echo the famed gardens and ornate interiors historically associated with Versailles. Neha notes that the palette was intentionally kept soft and calming. “The warm neutral palette—soft creams, blush tones and subtle gold—adds a calm, luxurious atmosphere,” she says.

One of the most striking aspects of the collection is its emphasis on texture. Rather than appearing like flat decorative prints, the wallpapers offer depth and tactility. Birds appear almost lifelike with intricately detailed feathers, while gold-accented floral motifs resemble embedded artworks on the wall. In many ways, these wallpapers function like large-scale paintings, eliminating the need for additional statement décor. They become the focal point of the room as well as natural conversation starters.