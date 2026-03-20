Versailles Collection brings palace-inspired elegance to modern interiors

There’s no denying the transformative power of wallpapers. They are among the fastest and easiest ways to infuse colour, form and personality into a home. And UDC Homes has mastered the art of turning walls into narrative canvases through thoughtful wallpaper design. Its latest launch, the Versailles Collection, offers a reflective interpretation of ornament and nature through richly layered surfaces.
When wallpaper becomes an art installation
Inspired by the timeless beauty of the Palace of Versailles, the collection reimagines classical European artistry for contemporary interiors. Neha Jain, founder of UDC Homes, says she drew inspiration from the artistic traditions that defined European palaces. “You will find large decorative wall panels featuring delicate florals, birds and scenic landscapes that were classic fixtures in European palaces. We have adapted those brilliant designs for quieter, more intimate spaces,” she shares.
Nature plays a central role in shaping the visual mood of the collection. Botanical illustrations, vine motifs and gold-accented florals echo the famed gardens and ornate interiors historically associated with Versailles. Neha notes that the palette was intentionally kept soft and calming. “The warm neutral palette—soft creams, blush tones and subtle gold—adds a calm, luxurious atmosphere,” she says.
One of the most striking aspects of the collection is its emphasis on texture. Rather than appearing like flat decorative prints, the wallpapers offer depth and tactility. Birds appear almost lifelike with intricately detailed feathers, while gold-accented floral motifs resemble embedded artworks on the wall. In many ways, these wallpapers function like large-scale paintings, eliminating the need for additional statement décor. They become the focal point of the room as well as natural conversation starters.
“Instead of looking like flat printed wallpapers, many of the designs have a raised, almost sculpted quality that adds depth to the wall,” says Neha.
This layered quality also transforms the way light interacts with the surface. Since many of the patterns appear embossed or handcrafted, light catches different parts of the design, creating subtle shadows that highlight the craftsmanship. “Because the colour palette remains understated, attention naturally shifts to the detailing, making the wall feel closer to an art installation than a conventional wallpaper treatment,” she explains.
When imagining where these designs would live, the studio envisioned interiors that balance visual impact with warmth. “It will create a strong visual moment while still keeping the atmosphere warm and welcoming,” Neha adds. Living rooms, lounge areas and entryways make ideal settings for a statement wall, while bedrooms, reading corners and boutique hospitality spaces can benefit from the collection’s soft elegance and artistic character.
Prices start at Rs 1,000 per sq. ft. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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