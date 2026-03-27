Art meets function in the new wave of sculptural furniture

A careful selection of premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship defines the collection. “We work with high-quality marble, metals, glass, and specialised finishes, often combining them in ways that highlight texture, depth, and structure. A significant part of the process involves skilled artisans who help translate our conceptual designs into tangible forms with precision and attention to detail,” Abhaye explains.

He believes sculptural furniture has the power to change how people experience their homes. It shifts the perception of furniture from being purely functional to becoming a focal point within a space. “It encourages people to interact with their surroundings more consciously, where furniture not only serves a purpose but also contributes to the artistic and emotional identity of the home,” he adds.