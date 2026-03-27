Art meets function in the new wave of sculptural furniture

Founded by Radhika Gupta and Abhaye Gupta, Rabyana Design has a rich legacy of crafting and exporting premium home décor products to global retailers. Now, the label expands its vision with the launch of sculptural furniture. Abhaye Gupta, founder, Rabyana Design, shares that the idea stemmed from a long-held belief that furniture should go beyond utility and evoke e motion within a space. “The inspiration behind sculptural furniture came from the idea of transforming everyday objects into statement pieces that feel almost like collectible art. Each design begins with a strong visual concept, where form and structure are carefully developed so that the piece remains both expressive and functional.”
While the forms may appear bold and artistic, usability remains central to the design process. “Every piece is thoughtfully engineered to ensure comfort, stability, and practicality. The goal is to create designs that capture attention visually, yet integrate effortlessly into everyday living spaces without compromising functionality,” he says.
A careful selection of premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship defines the collection. “We work with high-quality marble, metals, glass, and specialised finishes, often combining them in ways that highlight texture, depth, and structure. A significant part of the process involves skilled artisans who help translate our conceptual designs into tangible forms with precision and attention to detail,” Abhaye explains.
He believes sculptural furniture has the power to change how people experience their homes. It shifts the perception of furniture from being purely functional to becoming a focal point within a space. “It encourages people to interact with their surroundings more consciously, where furniture not only serves a purpose but also contributes to the artistic and emotional identity of the home,” he adds.
Abhaye envisions these pieces in homes that value design as a form of self-expression. “They work beautifully in contemporary and modern interiors where statement furniture can anchor the space. At the same time, they can complement eclectic interiors by adding a distinctive visual element,” he says.
Prices start at Rs 5,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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