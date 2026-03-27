Luxury interiors get an artistic update with embroidered surfaces

The brand’s new range of embroidered wallpapers and fabric panels, alongside exclusive swatches features tropical landscapes, exotic motifs, and architectural geometries. They can be customised to suit the clients’ design sensibilities.

Drawing inspiration from classical botanical motifs and heritage patterns, the partitions showcase elongated arched panels adorned with meticulously embroidered florals in serene shades of ivory, powder blue, and deep indigo.

Gayatri Khanna explains the philosophy behind the brand: “The philosophy centres on adding depth and dimension to spaces. Walls and furniture are not treated as flat surfaces but as opportunities to introduce texture, layering, and quiet drama. The aim is to embellish in a way that enhances the overall design language of a space rather than overpowering it.”

Sophistication remains key, but never detached from Indian roots. Craft lies at the heart of every creation, with traditional embroidery techniques reinterpreted through a contemporary lens. The result allows heritage to feel relevant and elevated, while proudly showcasing the richness of Indian artisanal skill in a globally refined manner. “Customisation is fundamental to the brand. We design each project around the client’s personality, the architecture of the space, and the intended mood. Stitch density, colour palettes, motif development—every element can be tailored,” she adds.

Unlike conventional finishes that rely on print, paint, or uniform texture, Milaaya’s embroidered surfaces weave a layered visual narrative through dimension. The threadwork lends a sculptural quality to walls and furniture, transforming them into immersive design elements rather than static backdrops.

The new range, Garden Reverie, reimagines the timeless allure of the garden as an immersive interior statement. “We draw inspiration from the structured romance of Mughal landscapes, the quiet poetry of Japanese scenic gardens, and the lush vitality of monsoon forests. The collection transforms architectural surfaces into richly embroidered environments.”

These customised panels can be used as feature walls, bespoke headboards, furniture inlays, or ceiling highlights, in hospitality and residential projects.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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