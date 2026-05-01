Handcrafted marquetry furniture brings nature motifs to modern interiors

Each table reflects a thoughtful engagement with material, where the inherent character of timber becomes central to the design language. The chequerboard surfaces are crafted from contrasting solid wood pieces, each selected for its natural tone, grain, and subtle variation, creating a composition that is visually striking yet grounded in authenticity.

For Swetha, the inspiration was nature itself, along with a desire to capture fleeting moments in a lasting material. “There is no grandeur of the landscape here; instead, you will find a bird poised on a branch, the delicate flutter of butterflies, and the stillness that exists within movement. I have tried to translate these natural motifs into wood, reflecting the harmony between architectural order and the softness of the natural world,” she explains.