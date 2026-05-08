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Banana fibre paper and bark shape this nature-inspired lighting collection

Bengaluru studio Ashni’s Amara series captures a flower’s fleeting bloom in sculptural, sustainable lights
The Amara collection by Ashni explores transformation, texture and nature through light
Amara by Ashni
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2 min read

Bangalore-based lighting design studio Ashni’s latest offering, Amara, takes cues from one of nature’s most delicate moments—the exact second when a flower begins to bloom. Founded by designer Priti Mehta, Ashni began as an exploration of handmade paper and has since evolved into a studio that bridges contemporary aesthetics with traditional Indian craftsmanship. Working with sustainable materials and artisanal techniques, its lighting collections are both tactile and expressive, designed for modern spaces.

Inspired by fuchsia buds, the collection balances organic forms with modern aesthetics

Organic-shaped designer lighting from Ashni
A sculptural light inspired by the delicate form of a blooming fuchsia flower

The name Amara, derived from Sanskrit and meaning “eternal” or “immortal,” reflects the collection’s underlying narrative of enduring beauty and gradual transformation.

The idea for Amara came from observing quiet, natural transitions. “The moment that caught my eye was when a flower moves from bud to bloom. The intention was to capture that in-between state—not fully closed, not fully open. Amara reminds us that true change doesn’t happen all at once,” says Priti.

A sculptural pendant light from Ashni
Pendant lights with layered textures inspired by natural metamorphosis and floral forms

While studying metamorphosis in nature, Priti came across this fleeting transition. “We explored organic structures and materials, and the form of the Fuchsia bud stood out. That became the starting point, and from there, the collection evolved into translating that delicate bloom into light,” she explains.

The use of materials such as banana fibre paper and bark underscores the brand’s commitment to sustainability and conscious design.

Price on request. Available online.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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The Amara collection by Ashni explores transformation, texture and nature through light
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Ashni’s Amara series