Banana fibre paper and bark shape this nature-inspired lighting collection

Bangalore-based lighting design studio Ashni’s latest offering, Amara, takes cues from one of nature’s most delicate moments—the exact second when a flower begins to bloom. Founded by designer Priti Mehta, Ashni began as an exploration of handmade paper and has since evolved into a studio that bridges contemporary aesthetics with traditional Indian craftsmanship. Working with sustainable materials and artisanal techniques, its lighting collections are both tactile and expressive, designed for modern spaces.

Inspired by fuchsia buds, the collection balances organic forms with modern aesthetics