Product review: Biore's make-up removal kit

Bioré came to me as a surprise. It’s a Japanese skincare brand that I was unaware of until a friend recommended it. Their makeup remover range is quite comprehensive. You get a cleansing oil, moisture cleansing liquid, a wash foam, and cotton facial sheets.

Let’s start with the most effective—the cleansing oil. Every bit of makeup melts as you massage your face and neck with the oil. It removes stubborn mascara too. The cleansing liquid is a water-based product that glides on your face, removing makeup gently. It is extremely moisturising.

The wash foam is a good cleanser but only for light makeup. The facial sheets are light, gentle and handy but are not recommended for the removal of layered makeup. It does not remove kajal easily. To make this product work, you need to combine it with one of the others.

Bioré Makeup Remover Cleansing Oil Price: Rs 720

Bioré Makeup Remover Moisture Cleansing Liquid Price: Rs 1,550

Bioré Makeup Remover Cleansing Wash Foam Price: Rs 970

Bioré Makeup Remover Cleansing Cotton Facial Sheets Moist & Hydrating Price: Rs 400 for 10 pieces