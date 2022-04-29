Rana Daggubati launches a grooming brand for men with face, beard and skincare categories. We find out more…

Rana Daggubati has always been known for his great screen presence and his ability to mould his physique according to the requirements of his role. The Baahubali-star has sported a buffed up look in many movies and has also been seen in an extremely lean avatar when required. Known for his impeccably groomed look, the actor and entrepreneur has just launched a brand new men’s lifestyle brand, DCRAF in collaboration with Roposo. We catch up with him to find out more.

Do tell us a little bit about your collaboration with Roposo?

DCRAF is a D2C men’s grooming brand co-created by creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo and me. I believe that men neglect skincare and grooming because it seems overly complex to them. With DCRAF, my aim is to make ‘looking good’ simple for men through trustworthy, effective products. An Indian brand for Indian men, with inclusivity as its core philosophy, this brand has products in the face, beard and skincare categories.

You have always been considered a very well-groomed man, how much of your personal touch has gone into this brand?

I play an active part in what the brand stands for and the curation of its product range. The essence of the brand – men’s grooming being simple — stems from my experiences and the realisation that many other Indian men would be wanting the same.

What defines a well-groomed man, according to you?

Firstly, I am glad that most Indian men today realise the importance of grooming and that skincare is not gender-specific. A well-groomed man does not necessarily spend hours on his appearance but understands the importance of taking care of it. He makes sure that he at least has a basic skincare regime in place and is consistent with it.

You’ve swung between a lean look and an absolute buffed-up look when the need arises. How have you managed to stay in shape and constantly mould yourself to role requirements?

As an actor, my appearance depends on the character I am playing. I am a fitness freak by nature, so I am not afraid of intense workouts. I make sure I am consistent with my fitness routine and ensure that it is appropriate for the role. Nutrition is also very important and needs to be planned according to the requirements of the role. In The Ghazi Attack, for example, I had to give up meat to lose weight quickly, which was a tall order for a hardcore non-vegetarian like me! This also happened right after Baahubali, where I had a bulkier physique. By no means is any of it easy, but I love taking on such challenges.

What is your grooming routine?

My work keeps me quite busy, so I ensure my grooming routine is simple, easy and quick. My outdoor shoots expose me to a lot of dust and sun, especially shuttling between cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad. So, face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen become absolute essentials for me.

If you had to give an absolute newbie an introduction to essential grooming for men, what would your five must-dos be?

1) Number one would be to always wash your face with a good face wash.

2) After washing your face, moisturizing is important. Washing and moisturizing are the basics of any skincare routine.

3) Sunscreen is very important, and people tend to not use it unless they feel they will be out in the sun. But sunscreen is useful even partially indoor spaces like cars etc.

4) If you have any facial hair, it should always be well-trimmed, no matter what the length.

5) I personally love to maintain my beard and would tell all men to use the necessary beard wax, oil, or serum to make their beards look good!

Rana Daggubati’s DCRAF

What are five grooming products that you carry around with you wherever you go?

I carry a sunscreen, a face moisturizer, a face wash, beard oil and beard wax.

What is the one secret to staying healthy that you would like to share with our readers?

Do not underestimate the importance of keeping yourself active. Make sure you exercise regularly, eat healthy and make time to relax and unwind.

And finally, what can we see you in next?

I am currently shooting a show for Netflix called Rana Naidu. I also recently finished a film called Virataparvam, which will be released soon.

