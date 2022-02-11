V-Day Gifting: We have picked a range of sustainable options for your beloved

Valentine’s Day is just round the corner and if you are still looking for that one gift to make your beloved smile, we have it all sorted. As the world celebrates Promise Day today, ensure their happiness and well-being while keeping an eye out for a better, healthier tomorrow with these presents. Check out these sustainable, home-grown options before you decide upon one

A Healthy Option:

You may think desserts and fitness don’t really go well together, but guess what? Myprotein has the perfect solution to the woes of being a fitness freak. Their Double Dough Brownie is the perfect gifting option for a partner who is conscious about their calorie intake. A combination of two treats, cookies and brownies, the deliciously indulgent, high-protein snack is to die for.

Price: Rs. 299 per piece

Available on: www.myprotein.co.in

Mug it up

Love is brewing round the corner and a beautifully designed coffee mug might just be what you are looking to give your partner. Head to The Gallery Store at Kolkata Centre for Creativity to pick from a range of exquisite gifts for your valentine. Pick their Akoda Candle Stand to light up your homely candle-light dinner or the Rose Collection Coffee Mug with a Gold Handle for a colourful coffee experience.

Price: Starting from INR 700/-

Available on: thegallerystore.in

Address: The Gallery Store, 1st Floor at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, 777 Anandapur , E.M.Bypass, Kolkata- 700107

Timeless Classic

This V-Day, the Jaipur Watch Company has launched a special Pendant watch made from an upcycled postal stationery envelope featuring one and a half Anna postal stamps from the British era. Bewitch your beloved with this unique Victorian style neckwear made of sterling silver that makes an understated alternative to the traditional pocket watch.

Price: INR 15,000

Available On: www.jaipur.watch

The smell of Earth

Pampering your love while being eco-conscious is a win-win situation. Choose sustainable and affordable daily essentials and accessories from Verth to curate a Valentine’s Day hamper for your loved one. All of this while building a better and eco-friendly tomorrow. They have a strict plastic-free shipping policy with packaging made of 100% recyclable and compostable materials and non-reinforced paper tape.

Price On Request

Available On: verthbox.com

A Green Thumb

Red is the colour we usually associate with love, but this V-Day we suggest you to go green with Kolkata based online store Your Little Message. Pick low maintenance and medicinal plants like jade, lavender, money plant and Red Moon Cactus to pot in sustainable planting options made of coconut shells and jute. If you have a partner with a green thumb, send them customised planters with messages such as “I be-leaf in you”.

Price: Starting from INR 150

Instagram: @yourlittlemessage_

Wear Nature

Home-grown brand Omaira Handcrafts is all about hand-made stuff starting from their products to the boxes they come in. Gift your partner hand-pounded scarves, tablecloths and home décor items made from natural colours, flowers and leaves. All of the hues are sealed with dye-fixatives. You may as well wish to opt for their clay earrings, pendants, incense stick holders, coasters and spoon rests. Go easy on your pockets as you look for the perfect present for your beloved this year.

Price: Starting from Rs. 49

Instagram: @omairahandcraftsindia

To the Tea

This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of good health and strong immunity to your loved one. VAHDAM India offers premium, high quality tea gift sets sourced directly from the gardens. The blends are 100% natural and make for a thoughtful gift that exudes warmth, care and love. Packed in luxurious, regal boxes with vibrant hues of gold, green, red and yellow- choose from the Signature Private Reserve Gift Set or Box of Love Gift Set. While the first consists of their best-selling blends of black-tea, rose petals and nuts, the latter is quite literally a magic potion with notes of chocolate and rose.

Price: Starting from Rs 749

Available on: vahdamteas.in

Mother’s Care

If your partner is a mom-to-be or a new mother, you must shower them with extra love and care. This Valentine’s Day, pamper her with personal care products from The Moms Co made with the safest natural ingredients devoid of toxins. Pick their V-Day special launches such as the All Day Glow Vitamin C Kit to keep her glowing all day. Choose their self-explanatory Mom-to-be Complete Care Gift Set to relieve her of her pregnancy woes.

Price: - All Day Glow Vitamin C Kit is priced at Rs. 1101

- Mom-to-be Complete Care Gift Set is priced at Rs. 1700

Available on: themomsco.com

Berry Good!

Express your love by giving them organic skin and hair care products from Plantas- homegrown organic beauty brand. Enriched with the goodness of nature, Plantas products pose to be the perfect sustainable gift for the beauty conscious partner. Choose their Skin Brightening Organic Face Toner, Face Wash or Shampoo to make her feel pampered.

Price: Starting from Rs. 595

Available on: plantascare.com