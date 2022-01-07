Bengaluru-based jeweller Krishniah Chetty’s new line of perfumes Rare Scents are infused with real 24-karat gold flakes!

Rare Scents, a line of perfumes launched by the 150-year old heritage luxury jeweller from Bengaluru, C Krishniah Chetty has arguably been introduced as India’s only premium, luxury perfume brand. And guess what’s interesting about these perfumes? They have been infused with real 24-karat gold flakes!

From a nomenclature point of view, Rare Scents is targeted at the unique, premium and affluent, young men and women of today.

Chaitanya V Cotha, Executive Director, C Krishniah Chetty, says, “For a luxury jeweller like C Krishniah Chetty, a brand extension like luxury perfumes was thought of as a good brand fit. I wanted to create the first luxury perfume brand from India that could compete with any international brand. And finally, we have Rare Scents infused with real 24-karat gold flakes, which we believe is ‘A Whiff of the Exotic’!”

Also read: From natural to synthetic ittars, here's your guide on how to use them

What are the key features of Rare Scents?

1) Rare Scents has ingredients that are from over 25 different countries

2) Infused with real 24-karat gold flakes

3) Taken over 369 days to perfect with the best perfumers

4) Bottles imported from Europe

5) Lasts for eight hours

Rare Scents come in five distinct fragrances: Adamas, Beryl, Corundum, Platinum, and Aurum. Available in 50 and 100 ml bottles.