Mumbai-based wiSDom Fragrances by Sheetal Desai is an artisanal brand that lets its patrons mix and match. It encourages them to layer different scents. Sheetal, who has extensive experience of three decades in the perfume industry, tells us, “I wanted to create a fine fragrance Indian brand that also offers home accents with luxurious scents.”

She uses numerics to identify her blends instead of naming them. We were taken in by the deconstructed miniatures in 10ml bottles, as it allows one to fully experience a perfume before zeroing in on the scent of their choice. These perfumes can be used by themselves or can be layered and worn with each other.



Number 22

Kiss from a rose

Their recent launch includes fragrance No 22, called La Vie En Rose. “It captures the scent of rose in all its stages, from a fresh bud which makes the top note. In addition, it also captures the earthy and woody notes of rose in its final stage as its base note,” informs Sheetal.

Also, look out for their No 77, which offers top notes of bergamot, with a refreshing mix of lemon, bitter orange, pepper, and sea notes. We learnt that this was created especially for the daytime.

Scented candles

Scent story

One can also shop for their range of scented homeware accents from their repertoire like candles, reed diffusers and room sprays. Their Pepper and Patchouli Candle is for those who prefer woody notes with spicy hints. On the other hand, Amber and Velvet Rose Candle has a rather soothing mix of floral notes of velvet rose and lily. Your room smelling of these notes are bound to lift your spirits, we think.



Available online.

From Rs 1,350 upwards.