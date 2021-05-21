A cup of tea can make all the difference. It can not just strike an engaging conversation or make moments more memorable, but can also build your immunity. Just a few ounces of known herbs and your defence against diseases strengthens. So, this International Tea Day Kavita Devgan, Nutritionist, Tata Tea Gold Care, guide us to make a regular cup of tea more wholesome by adding these five common Indian herbs to it:

Mulethi - Mulethi or liquorice is known to keep the respiratory tract healthy, and boost digestion & liver health. It is said to help counter cough, cold, and chest congestion. It also helps boost immunity and protects our body from microbes, pollutants and allergens. Plus mulethi has active compounds that help relieve constipation and improve digestion. And we all know that good gut health is a prerequisite for a strong immune system,

Brahmi (water hyssop or Indian pennywort) – It is one of the most commonly used Ayurvedic ingredients which is known to help up immunity by nourishing the body with vital nutrients and antioxidants that help in warding off infections and diseases. Thus, the regular consumption of Brahmi is said to build a robust immune system.

Tulsi - It is also called Indian basil and is packed with vitamin C and zinc. This plant also has anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties which help keep us infection-free and healthy. It contains phytochemicals, bioflavonoids and anti-oxidants compounds, such as rosmarinic acid, which is a very good anti-microbial agent for treating respiratory tract infections.

Ginger – This root spice is loaded with nutrients such as vitamin B6 and has been used for ages in Ayurveda for medicinal purposes, due to its rich nutritional properties. These benefits are due to the presence of Gingerol, an active component that makes ginger a perfect immunity booster.

Cardamom - It is a staple spice in Indian cuisine and is also one of the most expensive spices in the world. This flavorful pod contains manganese, which is known to help boost virus-fighting cells in the body. Rich in antioxidants and minerals, it also helps relieve digestive problems

Tata Tea Gold Care is infused with a medley of five native ingredients that provide wholesome goodness in every cup and ensures that you and your family are well taken care of. The native herbs used in the blend are rooted in Indian tradition and have been passed along through generations for their health benefits. Herb infused tea is a great antioxidant source, it boosts the immune system and is said to ward off multiple diseases. Herb tea can also deliver Vitamin C, vitamin B, magnesium, potassium as well as carotene, all of which are critical in building immunity and good health.