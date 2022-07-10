Too much hair is too good: Pamper your hair with luxuriant vitalizer by Indulgeo Essentials

The Luxuriant Hair Vitalizer by Indulgeo Essentials is an effective product for thinning hair (unless you have a medical condition that has led to hair thinning). The oil is a mixture of several beneficial essential oils including Rosemary for cellular generation, Lavender to prevent breakage, and Tulsi to strengthen the roots. If your scalp gets itchy, the product will help. New hair follicles start emerging after two months. The wait could be longer for some.

The Brow Grow is an eyebrow hair stimulator. It comes with a spoolie. Leave it on overnight and wash it the next morning. Do not expect the world from it. It’s a feel-good product that hydrates the hair making it look shiner over time. I noticed some regrowth but cannot be sure whether it was a natural process or the product.

The Rose Gold oil for the face is a beautiful product. Besides being free of synthetics, including fragrance, it’s got 24K gold flakes. I cannot say certainly that the flakes offer a nutritional boost, but they make the experience of using the product lux. The oil is light and easily absorbable. It is a great one to be put under make. I saw no change in fine lines or pigmentation as the product claims but I enjoyed it for many of its other features.