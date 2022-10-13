Diwali special: Here are some self-care gifting ideas for your loved ones

Diwali is here! The first thing that comes to mind when we think of Diwali is gifts and sweets. Are you wondering where to go and buy Diwali gifts? Also, why not try to invest in self-care products and healthy snacking options this time? Here are the top five places in Chennai to buy self-care gift hampers and guilt-free snacks:

Clean Treats by Fitchef

Are you someone who is health-conscious but also has a sweet tooth? Clean Treats has your back! This Diwali, they've put together a gift box full of guilt-free desserts, including Mini Double Chocolate Cookies, Protein Cookies, Trail Mix, Seed and Nut Bread, Onion Relish, and their best-selling 100-calorie Brownies. Starts from INR 1,500. Available at the store.

JK Cheese N more



Another healthy snack option for you! If you want to share the Diwali hamper without limiting the kids and elders at home, JK Cheese and More have thoughtfully curated a box of nuts and dry fruits. Starts from INR 1,100. Available at the store.

Akimi’s Gourmet



Do you want to indulge in chocolates that taste exactly like Ferrero Rocher but are healthier? This Diwali, Akimi's Gourmet presents The Mithai Dabba, with carefully selected ingredients for desserts. The hamper contains Diwali Dates, Pistachio Laddus naturally sweetened with nuts, Cashew Bites, and Gulkand Laddus made from rose petals and nuts. Starts from INR 1,500. Available at the store.





Bath and Body Works

Here's a great Diwali gifting idea! Bath and Body Works has a fascinating gifting option. You can personalise the hamper by choosing the products that you wish to have included. They also have gift set bags such as Champagne Toast gift bag sets, Strawberry pound cake, and more. The gift set includes shower gel, hand cream, and body cream. Starts from INR 2,499. Available online and at the store.

Starbucks Diwali Blend

Here's something special for coffee lovers! Starbucks launched its special festive product, Starbucks Diwali Blend, ahead of Diwali to celebrate India's history with coffee. This one-of-a-kind blend features coffee from the estates of Valparai, Jumboor, and Suntikoppa in the verdant hills of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. INR 850. Available at the store.