Five simple tips to combat lower back pain in your Work From Home routine  

Back pain is quite a common problem among working professionals given the long working hours and a sedentary lifestyle. Now that we are working from home the problem persists, causing a hindrance to our productivity. With no proper ergonomic chairs or furniture at home, most of us have been working either on our dining table, on the couch or the bed. And as a result, our spine suffers.

Experts at Practo lays down the do’s and don’ts to help keep back pain at bay and make your work from home experience better.

Do’s and Don’ts to maintain correct posture while working from home

Do’s:

Sit back in your chair

Correct sitting posture is the key to a healthy spine and lower back. When you hunch forward and sit in your chair, your lumbar spine bends out and puts a lot of pressure on the lumbar discs. This can cause severe musculoskeletal problems. Try and sit back in your chair so most of your body weight is supported by the back of the chair. Sit comfortably and close enough to your keyboard and mouse to avoid bending forward to look into your screen.

Support your lower back, it needs it a lot more!

If the chair does not have good lower-back support, roll up a cushion or a towel and place it horizontally in the curve of your lower back. Although it’s a quick and less effective substitute for an ergonomic chair, something is better than nothing! Additionally, use a stool to rest your legs on and sit at a 90-degree angle.

Stretch, stretch and stretch

Sitting continuously for long hours results in pain and reduced mobility. Also, lack of regular physical movements shortens and tightens body muscles.

Remember: Every 20 to 30 minutes, stand, stretch and move around for a minute or two to promote circulation and relax muscles. Drink water and stay hydrated throughout the day. Exercise or work out regularly for increased body movements.

Don’ts

Don’t get too comfortable on your bed

Sitting on the bed and working for long hours can be very harmful to your back. If the bed is the only option, use a pillow to rest your back against the headboard and place the laptop on a low table at a comfortable height without straining your neck.

Do not slump or hunch, you’re not a sloth bear!

Avoid slumping in your chair, hunching over your desk and walking around with your shoulders hunched up. Increase the height of your laptop using books or use a footstep to increase your height to reach the monitor.

Lastly, do not sit on a floor for a long time with the laptop on your lap. If you experience severe pain, consult your doctor immediately. Do not ignore any signs and symptoms.