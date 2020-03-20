Dietitian Nmami Agarwal focuses on protein-rich diet to build immunity against COVID-19

It is no secret that the first line of defense against diseases is a robust immunity system. And to build that a lot depends on a healthy diet. Nmami Agarwal, Founder, Nmami Life, who has won many awards including Most promising dietician and nutritionist in Delhi & NCR by World Health and Wellness Congress and Awards in 2017 talks about having a protein-rich diet to strengthen the immunity system against COVID-19.

Eat your Protein

As proteins play a key role in building immunity, one must ensure to consume at least 1/4th of your plate with protein-rich foods for every meal, as a general guideline to meeting our daily protein requirements. And in order to learn the various protein rich sources of foods one you could simply look it through an online tool called Protein Index that helps list out all the wholefoods that are protein rich. And in-order to know how much protein you are already consuming daily, you can track the same by using the Protein-O-Meter, a freely available online protein calculator developed by Right To Protein Initiative to help Indians, across different age-groups track their daily protein intake and help them make necessary improvements by providing relevant suggestions.

A protein-rich diet can make it easier for your body to combat acute or chronic diseases. To obtain your daily dose of dietary protein, you can rely on the following food sources: