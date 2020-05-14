Green tea vs Black tea: Which is a better immunity booster?

Did you know a cup of tea can aid in boosting your immunity? But which tea? The traditional black one or the green tea? To quell the confusion Dr. Amitava Sarkar, President - Health Foods, SastaSundar.com points out, “The fermentation process is what draws a line of difference between green and black tea. Otherwise, both are known for their umpteen health benefits.”

He further adds, “Green tea is a storehouse of flavonoids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Black tea is more oxidized than green tea with a sweet aroma. It has the highest caffeine content, among all variants of tea. Theaflavins and Thearubigens are compounds present in it which give this tea its characteristic colour and flavour besides representing potential molecules with a therapeutic connection.”

The Effect of Green Tea on the Immune System:

Green Tea is considered to be a food medicine that boosts immunity. Its flavonoids reduces bad cholesterol and blood clotting, thereby, promoting healthy heart.

Its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, keep skin problems at bay and add glow to it. According to the Chinese diet therapy textbook of Food and Nutrition, green tea also clears the mind, increases alertness, reduces stress and improves mood.

Cancer studies have revealed that the antioxidant and free radical-scavenging properties of EGCG in Green Tea acts as a potential aid for cancer treatment and inhibits the latter’s development.

The Effect of Black Tea on the Immune System: