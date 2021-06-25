This Tamil actor, from Chennai, prefers MMA and calisthenics to pumping iron at the gym

Chennai-based Santhosh Prathap has come a long way since his debut in the 2014 Tamil film, Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam. Seen after that in Tamil films like Dhayam, Bayama Irukku, Mr Chandramouli, Podhu Nalan Karudhi and Pancharaaksharam among many others; he was most recently seen in Irumbu Manithan and Oh My Kadavule. The actor, known for his fit physique and focus on health, will soon be seen in Pa Ranjith’s Sarpetta and Mysskin’s Pisasu 2. We catch up with him for a quick chat about his love for fitness and his film career ahead. Excerpts.

How have you maintained your fitness during the pandemic?

Since, I already have a home workout routine in place; it has been easier than for most other people during the pandemic. That said, staying at home means eating mom’s delicious food and that just makes staying fit even harder. But my mirror is always there to warn me and working out has been my best friend even at my lowest.

What is your go to form of workout? Something you cannot do without?

I have to begin my day with a surya namaskar before I start my workout to activate my internal and external self and release knots, but my favourite workout has to be standing ab wheel rollouts and head to toe stretches.

Is it all about the gym in your fitness routine?

I’m not a gym person. Calisthenics and MMA is what I practice. Being an actor I cannot build muscles, I have to justify the roles and characters I play. MMA helps me to grasp stunt choreography faster and makes it much easier. Calisthenics keeps me flexible and gives me more energy to work on longer shifts at shoot.

Your hair care and skin care routine?

I choose to use less harmful products like home made herbal oils for my hair and a face pack/scrub for my skin. Otherwise, just staying fit ensures your skin and hair are healthy too.

How do you support your mental health?

I think meditation helps a lot, but sometimes even a nice long chat with family or friends can be quite useful. I am also spiritual and love listening to motivational podcasts — so that keeps me pretty sorted.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal