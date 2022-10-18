This Diwali, protect your skin with these four useful skincare tips!

As Diwali is approaching, each one of us is planning which outfit to wear and when. Along with that planning for the makeup, accessories and everything are on top of our minds too. But if we could get a point-of-view from our hair and skin, they go through a lot because of the styling and makeup.

A lit sparkler on Diwali



To make sure our skin doesn’t look very dull or face breakouts, medical and aesthetic dermatologist Dr Poorva Shah has four tips to share.



Cleansing: Diwali is one of the festivals where we tend to wear makeup the most. While make-up itself is not bad for the skin, we must make sure to take it off completely to avoid clogging of pores and unwanted breakouts. Use the double cleanse method to take off the makeup before you go to bed. At the same time, make sure you don’t over-cleanse your skin. Over cleansing, the skin can cause excessive dryness and this can cause irritation and redness which will take away from the supple soft look you desire during this festival.



Moisturise: Moisturising is even more important than cleansing. Make sure you moisturise immediately after cleansing to restore the essential oils of the skin. This maintains the barrier of the skin and prevents any kind of irritation. It also keeps the skin supple and restores the top layer of the skin.

Moisturiser





Primer: Using a primer before the foundation is a good idea for everyone with dry or oily skin. It forms a barrier between the skin and the foundation. This prevents the foundation from clogging the pores and also from creating irritation. It also provides moisturisation to the skin helps the foundation to sit better and prevents the makeup from looking patchy.



Diet: Diwali is the festival of sweets! But too many sweets will create insulin spikes and can trigger inflammation. This can lead to sudden breakouts and can also lead to dull-looking skin. It can also cause general lethargy and fatigue at a time when you need your energy to the max! Keep a check on those sweets and enjoy your Diwali to the fullest!