Here’s how to make the most of the green goodness of neem, in products we’re sure you’ll love

The benefits of neem are many. The leaf is claimed to be able to treat acne, fungal infections, increase immunity, detoxify the body, nourish the skin, prevent gastrointestinal diseases, treat wounds and protect you from mosquitoes, among many other things. What it can also do is serve as a great ingredient in hair and skin products as we discover...

Locks & shine

Neem Ayu, an ayurvedic brand for haircare and skincare has recently launched a new Anti-Hair Fall Kit which consists of an Anti Hair Fall Oil, an Anti Hair Fall Shampoo and Anti Hair Fall Capsules which they claim will reduce hairfall by 90 per cent within 28 days of use. The product can be used by both men and women. INR 1,447. neemayu.com

Glow up

This kitchen made ubtan from Nat Habit for deep cleansing, tightening and instant glow of face and body is claimed to be packed with nourishing power ingredients such as neem, besan, moong, charoli, raw milk, yoghurt, wild turmeric, lavender oil and more. INR 89 onwards. nathabit.in

Mask goodness

These eladi serum and neem sheet marks claim to calm and soothe irritated, acne-prone skin with the goodness of eladi and neem. Eladi is known for its anti-acne and skin purifying properties in ayurveda. It also promises to brighten the skin instantly and keep it even-toned, while neem helps detoxify the skin and aloe vera keeps it hydrated longer. INR 375. theayurvedaco.com

Perfume perfect

A natural face pack from Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic enriched with the goodness of aloe vera, neem oil and tea tree oil, it promises to prevent pimples and acne making skin blemish-free. It also claims to help reduce inflammation while the niacinamide (5%) and other skin conditioning agents like kaolin claim to clean and tighten pores. INR 205. aromamagic.com

Pure & fine

This pure neem face wash from Brillare with zero chemicals in a dry powder form is made from dried raw neem leaf and is fortified with pure bergamot oil. It claims to be able to fight acne breakouts and also clear blemishes, while the citrus (vitamin C), vitamins and minerals in the bergamot claim to ensure fresh and energised skin. INR 225. brillare.co.in

