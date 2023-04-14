Diabetic Diet Plan: Five ways to manage your sugar levels naturally

Last week, we celebrated World Health Day on April 7 and it’s actually celebrated to create awareness

amongst people regarding various health issues so that we can look at the preventative measures against diseases. This year, the theme was ‘Health for All’ and keeping that in mind, I want to discuss about one very common health issue or metabolicsyndrome that’s on the rise. We all know about at least one or two people in our circle suffering from hyperglycaemia or pre-diabetes or diabetes which is nothing but a lifestyle disease caused by unhealthy eating and poor lifestyle. Today I’m going to discuss a few basic changes that can help in improving your sugar levels naturally:



 Low carb with protein and fat to balance meals:

The most common mistake people make is that they cut down carbs but never focus on other macronutrients. This means, you need to reduce overall carb intake but at the same time balance the protein and fats along with it. Fats are required for production of hormones like insulin, thyroxine etc therefore adding the right fat will help in controlling sugar levels gradually. Avoid bad fats like refined oils, junk food, processed foods and instead add nuts, seeds and cold pressed oils to your diet.



 Portion control: If you eat more than what the body needs, then you will tire your system especially pancreas by producing more and more insulin, causing insulin sensitivity problems. That’s why having a control over your portion size becomes important to manage sugar.



 Chew your food well: To control the portion size of your meal, it’s very important that you chew slowly. This helps as the blood sugar levels over time do not rise as much. When we send undigested food which is not chewed well into our system, we need to produce more enzymes, acids and insulin to break it down and digest.



 Exercise: A sedentary lifestyle can predispose you to developing diabetes way quicker. When we exercise, we improve blood circulation and provide nutrition and oxygen to the trillions of cells in our body. Start with a simple walk, or try to add an activity every single day for a minimum of 30 minutes and move around throughout the day. One can try yoga, as well, because it is super powerful and asanas like dhanurasana, bhujangasana help to lower blood sugar levels.



 Do not overdo fruits: Overdoing fruit consumption will lead to spikes in blood sugar. Have one fruit at a time, either a bowl of papaya or an apple and combine it with nuts and seeds to control the release of fructose in body. When you have more fruits, you may suffer from fructose malabsorption leading to gut issues and sugar problems. Just because something is good for you, it does not mean overdoing will heal you.



