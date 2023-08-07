Why switch to natural, organic cosmetics

Organic Harvest, one of India’s leading home grown, organic skincare brand, is now all set to venture into Professional Skincare. Under Professional Skincare wing, Organic Harvest will provide its consumers facial treatments through their salon partners.

Rahul Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Organic Harvest, speaks to Indulge about what sets the brand apart from a plethora of brands out there, and more.

Also read: Monsoon skin care tips: Embrace these refreshing solutions for healthy and nourished skin

How exactly did the brand come about?

Organic Harvest was born out of my deep vision to revolutionise the beauty industry through clean, ethical, and sustainable practices. Our brand has carved a niche in the market by crafting products that are not only organic but also safe, effective, and offer long-term benefits to our valued consumers.

Our journey began as a response to the growing concerns about the impact of harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients on our skin and the environment. My passion for promoting safe skincare practices led me to establish Organic Harvest, creating a brand that offers organic, chemical-free alternative for consumers who seek products that are kind to their skin and the planet.

What was your motivation to launch a brand that values clean, ethical and sustainable beauty in today's world?

The motivation behind the launch was to highlight the advantages of organic products and make Organic Harvest the go-to brand for people who care about what they use on their skin. With this new avatar, we aim to strengthen our brand’s positioning as India's beloved, 100% certified organic beauty and personal care brand. Since our launch, we have witnessed significant growth, starting in the Delhi market with a presence in top retail outlets. Within three years of launch, we made our brand available across more than 100 cities in India, covering 10,000 points of sale. Today, our brand is available in offline channels, reaching out to more than 25,000 retail outlets, and 5,000 salons. In the online channels, we are available at all leading marketplaces and our own websites. In the international market, we cover 10 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

What sets your brand apart from a plethora of brands out there?

As a homegrown brand, we enjoy a distinct advantage by being intimately connected to our consumers. This closeness to our consumers enables us to swiftly adapt to their ever-evolving preferences, ensuring that we consistently meet their needs and surpass their expectations. Not only do we prioritise the well-being of our consumers, but we also contribute to the growth of the Indian economy. At Organic Harvest, each and every one of us understands that beauty goes beyond just physical appearance. It encompasses the overall health and vitality of your skin, hair, and body. With our extensive range of 100% American certified organic products and unwavering dedication to quality and sustainability, we provide a holistic approach to beauty and well-being that sets us apart from other homegrown beauty brands. By leveraging our expertise in organic formulations and our commitment to transparency, we position ourselves as a trusted brand in the professional skincare industry.

Tell us about how you create your products and the process involved.

Organic Harvest stays true to its world-class sustainable practices and end-to-end, toxin-free production processes that have been recognised as ‘100% American Certified Organic’ by USDA and ECOCERT, globally trusted, independent certifications for social consciousness and eco-friendly production practices. The process of creating Organic Harvest products starts with sourcing ethically farmed organic ingredients. These ingredients are carefully selected to meet the highest global certification standards. From the procurement of raw materials to the finished product, every Organic Harvest product goes through a stringent, earth-friendly quality control process to ensure there is no trace of synthetic and harmful ingredients. All this and more is done to ensure that our consumers get certified organic products that they can trust without worrying if they are natural, or how natural or efficacious they are. Our range includes hair care, face care, bath, and body products, as well as a wide variety of organic oils. We adhere to stringent quality control processes at its ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility located on the Himalayan plateaus.

What is your personal favourite and go to product from the range?

My personal favourite from the Organic Harvest range would be the organic Sunscreen. It has an SPF 60 specially designed for oily skin, providing protection from harmful sun radiation and blue-light from electronics. It ensures our skin is always ready to face whatever comes its way. Additionally, I also love our organic Brightening Facial Kit infused with Kakadu Plum and Acai Berry, which is a complete blend of a face cleanser, scrub, massage gel, massage cream, and face serum, all incorporated in a single kit to give you a complete salon like facial at the comfort of your home. This enriching blend makes your skin glow, provide elasticity, reduce fine lines, and promotes skin regeneration while being gentle on the skin.

What words of wisdom do you have for those switching to organic vegan beauty products? Is there anything that they should keep in mind?

In my opinion, for those switching to organic vegan beauty products, it’s essential to understand the difference between “natural” and “certified organic”. Certified organic products go through rigorous checks and adhere to strict regulations to ensure safety and efficacy. Certified organic products are less likely to cause allergies, inflammation, or irritation due to their organic nature.

Also read: The benefits of ayurveda skincare products

At Organic Harvest, we carefully select high-quality organic ingredients that our consumers will not only enjoy using but also incorporate into their daily routines. We strive to enhance consumer preference for ethically sourced, potent, and pure natural beauty care products. For example, our recent Brightening Range features organic elements like Kakadu plums and acai berries. These ingredients are known for their benefits and have been thoughtfully incorporated into our products. We remain committed to delivering organic beauty through our USDA and ECOCERT certified organic products. Hence, when transitioning, be patient and allow time for your skin to adjust to the new products. Embrace the journey towards healthier, sustainable beauty choices, and always prioritise transparency and ingredient integrity.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com