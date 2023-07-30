Monsoon skin care tips: embrace these refreshing solutions for healthy and nourished skin

With the rainy environment carrying germs and dirt, regular cleansing of the face and body becomes crucial| Image for representational purposes (Unsplash: Cherrydeck)

The monsoon season brings a much-needed respite from the scorching heat, welcoming refreshing showers to rejuvenate us. However, this delightful change also brings unique challenges for our skin with increased humidity and dampness. To tackle this, here are some monsoon-friendly tips to pamper and protect your skin effortlessly:

1. Prioritize cleansing and thorough drying: With the rainy environment carrying germs and dirt, regular cleansing of the face and body becomes crucial to remove harmful elements.

2. Embrace fruity fresh fragrances for body: Beat the humidity with refreshing solutions by incorporating fruit and nut-infused products, like fragrant shower gels, into your routine for a luxurious bathing experience.

3. Exfoliate the dirt: Gentle exfoliation using natural ingredients is beneficial to eliminate dead skin cells and accumulated dirt without irritating the skin. Limit the ritual to once or twice a week.

4. SPF is Non-Negotiable: Regardless of the weather, sunscreen with SPF higher than 30 is a must to safeguard your skin from harmful UV rays.

5. Moisturise for hydration: Don't skip moisturizing during monsoons; instead, opt for a non-sticky, water-based body lotion to maintain proper hydration without any residue.

6. Tailor your care routine to your skin type: Adjust your skincare routine to suit your skin type, keep yourself hydrated with ample water intake, and indulge in nutrition-rich fruits.

By following these simple steps, you can fully embrace the joys of the monsoon season while keeping your skin healthy and radiant.