Five liquid lipsticks to get your hands on for luscious lips on Lipstick Day!

Get ready to pucker up and paint the town with colour because it's Lipstick Day! To celebrate this iconic beauty essential, we've handpicked five must-have liquid lipsticks that will leave your lips looking flawless and feeling fabulous. From bold and vibrant hues to soft and elegant shades, these liquid lipsticks are the ultimate secret weapon for achieving that perfect pout. Whether you're a makeup maven or a lipstick novice, these picks are sure to dazzle you on this special occasion. So, pout, smile, and let your lips steal the spotlight with these 5 engaging and enchanting liquid lipsticks!

Purplle's Always-On Matte Liquid Lipstick - Creme de Cocoa 01

Get ready for the ultimate lipstick experience with Purplle's Always-On Matte Liquid Lipsticks on Lipstick Day! These lippies are extraordinary - creamy, weightless, and packed with rich pigment that leaves your lips looking stunning. The cloud-like texture is so comfortable, it feels like you're wearing nothing at all. Thanks to Cross Linked Silicone, they boast impressive staying power, delivering a solid, immovable matte finish. Just one coat is all you need for bright, beautiful lips that last all day! Price: INR 495

NY Bae Confessions Liquid Lipstick - All I Want for Love 4

Discover NY Bae Confessions Liquid Lipstick in the shade "All I Want For Love" – the ultimate bold, soft, and long-lasting lip essential! With its matte finish, your lips will feel velvety smooth, perfect for any adventure you embark on. The easy application and high color payoff will elevate your look, while the in-built primer ensures fabulous all-day wear. Indulge in the lip-loving delight of this lipstick, packed with essential oils that keep your lips feeling nourished and cared for. Choose from a wide array of shades to match your unique NY attitude and enjoy buttery soft lips wherever you go – it's travel-friendly too! Embrace the spirit of Lipstick Day with NY Bae Confessions Liquid Lipstick, and let your lips steal the show! Price: INR 194



Good Vibes Hydra Glow Matte Liquid Lipstick - Pink Feather

Ladies and gents, prepare for swoon-worthy, velvety lips that'll steal the spotlight on Lipstick Day! Introducing the sensational Good Vibes Hydra Glow Matte Liquid Lipstick – your ticket to achieving the pout of your dreams. Get ready to be mesmerized by its intense matte color that lasts all day while leaving your lips hydrated and gorgeously glowing. Enriched with the goodness of Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, and Olive Oil, this magical lipstick not only gives you a stunning lip look but also nourishes and cares for your lips. It's time to indulge in the goodness of Good Vibes! So, don't wait any longer, swipe on this dreamy lipstick, and let your lips radiate sheer perfection! Price: INR 219

Stay Quirky's BadAss Matte Liquid Lipstick - You’re My Girl Crush 09

Unleash the ultimate lip magic with Stay Quirky's BadAss Matte Liquid Lipsticks! Creamy upon application, they set to a fabulous matte finish once dried. Equipped with a precise doe-foot applicator, these lipsticks make effortless and accurate application a breeze. Packaged luxuriously and sturdy, they are your perfect travel companions! Get blown away by their non-transferable formula, delivering maximum pigmentation in just one swipe. With countless shades for every occasion, mood, and skin tone, freeze your age in time with one gorgeous lip at a time. Embrace the sass, the fancy, the class, and the badassy with Stay Quirky – because life is too short to stay ordinary! So, ladies, be bold, be BadAss, and stay quirky on this Lipstick Day! Price: INR 146

Purplle Ultra HD Matte Liquid Lipstick - My First Big Presentation

Celebrate Lipstick Day with Purplle Ultra HD Matte Liquid Lipstick! Elevate your lipstick game with its game-changing formula for mesmerizing lips. Infused with Vitamin E, it keeps your lips conditioned all day. Embrace every activity fearlessly, thanks to its water-resistant formula that prevents smudging and fading. With just one swipe using the leaf-shaped applicator, transform your lips into ultra-soft, vibrant masterpieces. And the best part? Our cruelty-free approach shows our love for animals.

Get ready for heads to turn wherever you go with Purple Ultra HD Matte Liquid Lipstick! Price: INR 449