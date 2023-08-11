Here is why you need to ditch the guilt while eating

I’ve seen many people who have an active social life but then they also feel guilty about the same. Guilt is a very complex and powerful emotion that can affect us in various aspects of our lives. While it is often associated with the choices we make, whether it is related to food, partners, job, etc., it can extend beyond mere actions, touching upon our feelings, thoughts, and emotions. Guilt is an emotional response stemming from our perception of having done something wrong or failing to meet our own or societal standards. It manifests in various ways, be it regret for past actions, remorse for hurting others, or even feeling responsible for circumstances beyond our control. Guilt can arise from diverse situations, not limited to what we eat, but also encompassing interpersonal interactions, relationships,

and self-reflection.



While many feel it’s a mere emotion, guilt can have profound effects on our mental and physical well-being. Persistent feelings of guilt can lead to stress, anxiety and even depression. The burden of guilt can cause sleep disturbances, weaken the immune system, and increase the risk of developing chronic health conditions. Fur thermore, unchecked guilt may hinder personal growth and limit one’s ability to form meaningful connections with others. Many people are chasing weight loss but then feel guilty after indulging in a calorie dense wholesome meal. Feeling guilty about the food you eat can lead to a negative impact on your gut and body. When guilt is associated with eating, stress levels rise, affecting

digestion and causing digestive discomfort. The body’s stress response can alter gut bacteria balance, impacting overall gut health. Guilt may also lead to disordered eating patterns, which can cause a restriction of essential nutrients, disrupting the metabolism. This can result in nutritional deficiencies, weight fluctuations, and an unhealthy relationship with food. Negative emotions can also trigger

inflammation and weaken the immune system, further compromising overall well-being.

We have discussed about guilt but can you overcome or manage these emotions? The answer is a big yes! Let’s learn a few practical tips to overcome guilt:



 Acknowledge and accept: Acknowledging and accepting guilt-ridden emotions is crucial for healing. Recognising feelings of guilt and understanding that making mistakes is a part of being human allows us to face our emotions head-on. Avoiding suppression empowers us to confront our actions and take responsibility for them. By acknowledging guilt, we can learn from our mistakes and grow as individuals. Accepting this emotion fosters self-compassion, reducing the burden of guilt on our mental well-being. It paves the way for self-forgiveness, leading to personal growth and healing, allowing us to move forward with a clearer conscience and a healthier emotional state.



 Practice self-compassion: By being kind to ourselves and accepting imperfections, we foster self-awareness and forgiveness, ultimately leading to personal growth and emotional well-being. Self-compassion encourages a positive mindset, easing the burden of guilt and promoting a healthier, more balanced outlook on life.



 Apologise and make amends: If your guilt stems from hurting someone, consider making sincere apologies and amends where appropriate. This step not only helps repair relationships but also provides closure and promotes personal growth.



 Journalling: Engage in regular journalling to explore your feelings and experiences. Writing down your thoughts can offer insights, help identify patterns, and provide a sense of release from guilt’s grip. Journalling your thoughts can bring various benefits such as stress reduction, self awareness, memory enhancement and emotional regulation.



 Seek support: Don’t hesitate to confide in a trusted friend, family member, or professional counsellor. Talking about your feelings can provide validation and perspective, helping you overcome guilt with support.



